TurtleLongTermMT5

TurtleLongTerm Strategy description

this is a trend following strategy, no grid,no martingale

Entry conditions：

If there is no position and the price breaks through the long-term period (55) Donchian channel upper and lower bands entry

Addition conditions：





1，The interval ATR*AddCoef ficient is to increase the position once, and the stop loss is moved forward by 2*ATR.





2，The maximum position does not exceed MaxPositions





Exit conditions：





1，defult stop loss：2*ATR stop loss after entering the market





2，trailing stop1：The price breaks through the 10-period Donchian Channel and exits





3，trailing stop2：Price retracement N*ATR exit





Recommended Period：D1 or H4





Recommended Symbols：GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD





Parameter Description ：

- Trade Symbols = "GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD";

- TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1;

- MagicNumber = 15888093182;

- Comment = "Turtle";

- RiskRatio = 1; // risk percent of account

- isAddition = false; // isMultiplePositions

- AdditionCoefficient = 0.5;

- MaxPositions = 4;

- Maximum Account Positions = 12；

- Entry Period = 55;

- ExitPeriod = 20;

- isATRTrailingStop = true;

- AtrMultiplier = 2;





MT5 signal show: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2142506?source=Site+Signals+My