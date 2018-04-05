TurtleLongTermMT5

TurtleLongTerm Strategy description

this is  a trend following strategy, no grid,no martingale

Entry conditions：

 If there is no position and the price breaks through the long-term period (55) Donchian channel upper and lower bands entry

Addition conditions：


1，The interval ATR*AddCoef ficient is to increase the position once, and the stop loss is moved forward by 2*ATR.


2，The maximum position does not exceed MaxPositions


Exit conditions：


1，defult stop loss：2*ATR stop loss after entering the market


2，trailing stop1：The price breaks through the 10-period  Donchian Channel and exits


3，trailing stop2：Price retracement N*ATR exit


Recommended  Period：D1 or H4


Recommended Symbols：GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD


Parameter Description ：

- Trade Symbols        = "GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD";     

- TimeFrame            = PERIOD_D1;                       

- MagicNumber          = 15888093182;                     

- Comment                 = "Turtle";                      

- RiskRatio                 = 1;                                // risk percent of  account      

- isAddition                 = false;                            // isMultiplePositions

- AdditionCoefficient  = 0.5;                              

- MaxPositions            = 4;     

 -   Maximum Account Positions      = 12；                                       

- Entry Period           = 55;                               

- ExitPeriod              = 20;                             

- isATRTrailingStop      = true;                           

- AtrMultiplier            = 2;     


MT5 signal show: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2142506?source=Site+Signals+My

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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
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