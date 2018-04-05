TurtleLongTermMT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TurtleLongTerm Strategy description
this is a trend following strategy, no grid,no martingale
Entry conditions：
If there is no position and the price breaks through the long-term period (55) Donchian channel upper and lower bands entry
Addition conditions：
1，The interval ATR*AddCoef ficient is to increase the position once, and the stop loss is moved forward by 2*ATR.
2，The maximum position does not exceed MaxPositions
Exit conditions：
1，defult stop loss：2*ATR stop loss after entering the market
2，trailing stop1：The price breaks through the 10-period Donchian Channel and exits
3，trailing stop2：Price retracement N*ATR exit
Recommended Period：D1 or H4
Recommended Symbols：GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD
Parameter Description ：
- Trade Symbols = "GBPUSD|USDJPY|GBPJPY|XAUUSD";
- TimeFrame = PERIOD_D1;
- MagicNumber = 15888093182;
- Comment = "Turtle";
- RiskRatio = 1; // risk percent of account
- isAddition = false; // isMultiplePositions
- AdditionCoefficient = 0.5;
- MaxPositions = 4;
- Maximum Account Positions = 12；
- Entry Period = 55;
- ExitPeriod = 20;
- isATRTrailingStop = true;
- AtrMultiplier = 2;
MT5 signal show: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2142506?source=Site+Signals+My