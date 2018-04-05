MT5TurtleV2

this is a trend following strategy, no grid,no martingale

Entry conditions：

- If there is no position and the price breaks through the long-term period (55) Donchian channel upper and lower bands entry

Addition conditions：

1，The interval ATR*AddCoef ficient is to increase the position once, and the stop loss is moved forward by 2*ATR.

2，The maximum position does not exceed MaxPositions

Exit conditions：

1，defult stop loss：2*ATR stop loss after entering the market

2，trailing stop1：The price breaks through the 10-period Donchian Channel and exits

3，trailing stop2：Price retracement N*ATR exit

Recommended Period：D1 / H4

Recommended Symbols： GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XTIUSD|CADJPY|GBPCAD|USTEC|BTCUSD|HK50|DE40|JP225

Parameter Description ：

input group "=============== General Inputs ===================";

- CurrencyPairs = "GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XTIUSD|CADJPY|GBPCAD|USTEC|BTCUSD|HK50|DE40|JP225"; //

- MagicNumber = 40902;

- Comment = "Turtle V8";

- TimeFrame = PERIOD_H4;

- RiskRatio = 1.0; // 0 -100

input group "=============== Positions Inputs =================";

- is add positions = false;

- ATR interval = 0.5;

- max positions count = 4; //

- max account positions = 12; //

input group "=============== Indicator Inputs =================";

- Entry Length = 55; // or 20

- ExitLength = 10;

- ATRPeriod = 20;

- stop loss factor = 2.0; //

input group "=============== ATR Trailing Stop Inputs ==========";

- IsTrailingStop = true;

- trailing factor = 1.0; // or 2.0

input group "=============== MA Filter Inputs =================";

- IsMaFilter = true;

- FastMaPeriod = 25;

- SlowMaPeriod = 350;

- MaMethod = MODE_EMA ;



