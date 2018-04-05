MT5TurtleV2
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Activations: 5
this is a trend following strategy, no grid,no martingale
Entry conditions：
- If there is no position and the price breaks through the long-term period (55) Donchian channel upper and lower bands entry
Addition conditions：
1，The interval ATR*AddCoef ficient is to increase the position once, and the stop loss is moved forward by 2*ATR.
2，The maximum position does not exceed MaxPositions
Exit conditions：
1，defult stop loss：2*ATR stop loss after entering the market
2，trailing stop1：The price breaks through the 10-period Donchian Channel and exits
3，trailing stop2：Price retracement N*ATR exit
Recommended Period：D1 / H4
Recommended Symbols： GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XTIUSD|CADJPY|GBPCAD|USTEC|BTCUSD|HK50|DE40|JP225
Parameter Description ：
input group "=============== General Inputs ===================";
- CurrencyPairs = "GBPUSD|GBPJPY|USDJPY|XAUUSD|XTIUSD|CADJPY|GBPCAD|USTEC|BTCUSD|HK50|DE40|JP225"; //
- MagicNumber = 40902;
- Comment = "Turtle V8";
- TimeFrame = PERIOD_H4;
- RiskRatio = 1.0; // 0 -100
input group "=============== Positions Inputs =================";
- is add positions = false;
- ATR interval = 0.5;
- max positions count = 4; //
- max account positions = 12; //
input group "=============== Indicator Inputs =================";
- Entry Length = 55; // or 20
- ExitLength = 10;
- ATRPeriod = 20;
- stop loss factor = 2.0; //
input group "=============== ATR Trailing Stop Inputs ==========";
- IsTrailingStop = true;
- trailing factor = 1.0; // or 2.0
input group "=============== MA Filter Inputs =================";
- IsMaFilter = true;
- FastMaPeriod = 25;
- SlowMaPeriod = 350;
- MaMethod = MODE_EMA ;