Easy Scalp is a classical indicator-based scalping EA, which can be easily optimized for every currency pair. The EA always places fixed stop loss and take profit and doesn’t use averaging.

Advantages

Doesn’t use dangerous strategies

Can work with small deposit

Doesn’t sensitive to spread

Fast optimization

Fixed stop loss

Requirements

Minimal deposit : 10$

Account type: any, ECN is preferred

Currency pair : any

Time frame : М15

Settings

FixedLot – fixed lot size (at DynamicRisk = 0)

DynamicRisk – dynamic risk dependent on deposit

BreakEven – break even value in points

SignalCloseLoss – close level at opposite signal

TakeProfit – take profit value in points

StopLoss – stop loss value in points

MA_Filter_Period – period of filtering MA

Price_Filter_Period – period of filtering by price deviation

RVI_Filter_Period – period of filtering RVI

MA_Filter_Strength – intensity of filtering by MA ( от 0 до 10)

RVI_Filter_Strength - intensity of filtering by RVI ( от 0 до 10)

WPR_Period – period of WPR to close trades

WPR_Limit - value of WPR to close trades

MA_Period – period of MA in the main entry strategy

CCI_Period - period of CCI in the main entry strategy

CCI_Limit – maximal value of CCI to open trades

Volatility_Period – period of ATR (used to estimate current volatility)

Volatility_Coeff – value of ATR

MagicNumber – magic number of EA’s orders

OpenOrderComment – comment to orders

MaxSpread – maximal spread value to open trades

Slippage – admissible slippage for non-ECN accounts

Actual presets for all pairs:

4-digits points are used in settings. The EA recalculates all parameters automatically for 5-digits if necessary.

Optimization recommendations

Easy Scalp EA can be optimized very good and fast. One can test and optimize the EA using open prices that significantly speed up the process. At that it is important to follow some rules in order to avoid over-optimization which emerges in extra outstanding results.

Rule 1. Overvalue the spread at optimization. But not too much. If fixed spread is used the recommended values are following:

30 points for EURUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD, EURCHF, NZDUSD

50 points for EURAUD, EURCAD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, AUDJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURGBP, CADJPY, CADCHF, CHFJPY

60 points for AUDNZD, NZDCAD, NZDCHF, NZDJPY

70 points for GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, EURNZD

If real spread is used add 10 points to it in your TDS settings.

Rule 2. Use forward and backward periods for testing. Optimize on about 60% of all available history leaving 20% on both sides.

Rule 3. Optimize all parameters of the trading strategy but use big step and range (3 – 5 steps for every parameter). Then optimize in the vicinity of obtained results and increase the precision by narrowing the range. Usually, 3-4 cycles are needed.







