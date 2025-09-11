Scalping Strategy Pivots proMT4 Signals

Scalping Strategy

Having a strategy in the market is one of the main conditions for trading.

The presence of various and complicated indicators and tools sometimes makes trading difficult, and the user gets confused after trying various methods and gets stuck in a loss cycle, the result of which is usually clear.

This indicator is a simple strategy based on the detection of pivots and short-term trends, which helps you to easily trade in trends.

Sometimes a simple but efficient strategy has a better result than various and complex tools.

This indicator has two parts: trend detection and trigger issuance. Trend identification is displayed by a histogram at the bottom of the window, the user can decide to trade by identifying the trend and issuing a trigger. The trigger is indicated by bullish and bearish signals on the chart by arrows.

You don't need an additional indicator on the chart to trade. Simplicity and efficiency are all you need.

Explanation of the algorithm

The indicator algorithm issues buy and sell signals based on the combination of market momentum and breakouts that occur in the chart.

TP and SL

When a signal is issued, you can decide to trade, the SL and the TP are at the price when the opposite signal is issued.

For example, if you have a buy position and the position is in profit, you can keep the position open until you see a sell signal.

Featurers

  •        Insensitivity to news.

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Divergence Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals. Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals. Application of this indicator It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consumin
Scalping Strategy Pivots MT4
Fatima Hosseini
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Having a strategy in the market is one of the main conditions for trading. The presence of various and complicated indicators and tools sometimes makes trading difficult, and the user gets confused after trying various methods and gets stuck in a loss cycle, the result of which is usually clear. This indicator is a simple strategy based on the detection of pivots and short-term trends, which helps you to easily trade in trends. Sometimes a simple but efficient strategy has a b
Trend Whipper Precision Scalping Strategy
Fatima Hosseini
Indicators
Scalping Strategy Trend detection is one of the basic challenges of every trader. Finding a way to tell when to enter a trade is very important, timing is a game changer, not too early and not too late. Sometimes, due to not knowing the market conditions, the trader closes his positions with a small profit or allows the losses to grow, these are the mistakes that novice traders make. Indicator Trend Whipper is a complete trading strategy and can improve the trader's trading process. The trend de
All In One Divergence indicator
Fatima Hosseini
Indicators
Divergence Divergence refers to when the price of a currency pair moves in one direction while the trend indicator is moving in the opposite direction. With divergence, there can be positive and negative signals. Divergences in Forex trading are quite common signals of technical analysis. These are basic early Forex signals indicating the trend reversal and filter false signals. Application of this indicator It is usually not easy to detect divergences by the trader and it may be time-consumin
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