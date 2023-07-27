GenisysX Knight

EA "GenisysX Knight" is an advanced system that exploits unique fluctuation between AUD, CAD, and NZD currencies. Historically results show that these pairs used in composition always return back first moved pair after fast movement in one direction. This observation can allow us to include a grid-martingale system where can get maximum points of these unique situations.
EA "Undefeated Triangle" uses only 3 pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD. 
  • Real account monitoring;
  • Much cheaper than similar alternatives;
  • Operate on mini accounts even 1 USD;
  • No complicated needles parameters;
  • Easy to use.

Requirements

  • Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD;
  • Suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a) should be included in the Setup Pairs;
  • Timeframe: M15;
  • The EA is sensitive to spread and slippage. I advise using a good ECN broker;
  • The EA should run continuously;
  • EA uses the adaptive lot-sizing calculation, but with low leverage (1:30 and lower) could be margin requirement problems on low equity accounts.
Disclaimer: martingale increases the chance to get huge drawdowns.


Filtro:
MichaellaJans
586
MichaellaJans 2024.12.18 15:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione