Chart Direction Filter
- Göstergeler
- Tretyakov Rostyslav
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction.
The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period"
MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP.
Two display types: "Chart default" или "Chart color"
For "Chart color" color customization available: "Bar color"
Two types stop levels: "Simple stop level" or "Dynamic stop level "
Color settings: "Stop level color"
Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message"
For EA:
direction
iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,0,0);
more than "0" - Buy, less than "0" - Sell
stop levels
iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,6,0);
stop Resistance
iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,7,0);
stop Support