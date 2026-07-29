Auto Trading Plan Generator MAX MT4

Product Overview
Auto-Trading Plan Generator MAX is a main‑chart swing‑anticipation trading system designed for both the MT4 and MT5 platforms. It innovatively fuses three analytical engines — a custom stochastic oscillator, the True Strength Index (TSI), and a Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) — into a five‑tier signal architecture: Low Buy (dip‑buying alert), High Sell (rally‑selling alert), Buy (confirmed long), Sell (confirmed short), and Top (overbought reversal warning). Low Buy and High Sell serve as forward‑looking alert signals, helping traders anticipate oversold bounce and overbought pullback opportunities in advance; Buy and Sell serve as TSI momentum‑confirmed high‑confidence entry signals that trigger a complete trading‑plan panel upon activation; Top serves as an overbought‑zone pullback warning, reminding position holders of potential risk. Fusing alert, confirmation, plan generation, and risk management into one tool, it is an ideal main‑chart instrument for building a multi‑layered swing trading system.
Core Features
Five‑Tier Signal Architecture and Layered Decision Framework The most core design philosophy of this indicator is "alert first, confirmation follows, plan executes." The system internally runs three independent analytical engines: The first layer is a custom stochastic oscillator that calculates overbought/oversold states through the relative position of weighted price to recent extremes; when the fast line golden‑crosses the slow line in the oversold zone, a Low Buy alert triggers (salmon‑colored upward arrow); when the fast line death‑crosses the slow line in the overbought zone, a High Sell alert triggers (green downward arrow). The second layer is the True Strength Index (TSI), which calculates momentum direction and strength through double‑smoothed price changes; when TSI crosses above its moving average in a recent extreme low zone, a Buy confirmation signal triggers (yellow upward arrow); when it crosses below, a Sell confirmation signal triggers (green downward arrow). The third layer is a Relative Strength Indicator; when the indicator value drops below the overbought threshold from above, a Top warning triggers (yellow downward arrow), reminding long position holders of potential pullback risk. The five signal types each serve distinct purposes: alert signals provide forward‑looking perspective, confirmation signals provide entry basis, and top warnings provide risk‑control reference.
Trading Plan Panel and Stop‑Loss Dashed Line Whenever a Buy or Sell confirmation signal triggers, the system automatically draws a structured trading‑plan panel beside the signal candle, containing four key data items: Stop (dynamic stop‑loss, automatically calculated based on the more conservative of a volatility indicator and recent structural extremes), T1 (first take‑profit target based on a fixed risk multiple), T2 (second take‑profit target based on a larger risk multiple), and RR (risk‑reward ratio based on the distance from recent structural extremes to entry divided by risk). The panel uses a color‑coded layout — white title, red stop, green targets, yellow risk‑reward ratio — for instant readability. Additionally, the system draws a red dashed stop‑loss reference line for a specified number of candles after confirmation signals, keeping the stop level persistently visible on the chart to reinforce disciplined execution. Alert signals (Low Buy / High Sell) and top warnings (Top) display only arrows and text labels without trading‑plan panels, reflecting their positioning as auxiliary reference rather than direct entry signals. The MT5 version additionally supports signal candle color‑coding, coloring candles that trigger Buy signals green and Sell signals red, so that entry timing is shown intuitively through candle color.
Buy Signal
  • Low Buy (Dip‑Buying Alert): Triggered when the custom stochastic oscillator's fast line golden‑crosses the slow line in the oversold zone, displaying a salmon‑colored upward arrow with the text "Low Buy" below the candle. This is a forward‑looking alert signal indicating that price has entered the oversold zone and momentum is beginning to turn, suggesting a potential bounce opportunity is forming. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "watch signal" rather than an "entry signal"; traders are advised to use it as a preliminary observation basis for subsequent Buy confirmation signals.
  • Buy (Confirmed Long): Triggered when the True Strength Index (TSI) is in a recent extreme low zone containing negative values and simultaneously crosses above its moving average, displaying a yellow upward arrow with the text "Buy" below the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete long trading‑plan panel. TSI's double‑smoothing mechanism effectively filters short‑term noise, ensuring the signal reflects genuine momentum reversal rather than random fluctuation. This signal represents momentum that has confirmed reversal upward from an extremely weak zone, making it a strictly filtered high‑confidence long‑entry signal.
Sell Signal
  • High Sell (Rally‑Selling Alert): Triggered when the custom stochastic oscillator's fast line death‑crosses the slow line in the overbought zone, displaying a green downward arrow with the text "High Sell" above the candle. This is a forward‑looking alert signal indicating that price has entered the overbought zone and momentum is beginning to fade, suggesting potential pullback risk is accumulating. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "warning signal"; position holders are advised to raise vigilance and consider partial position reduction.
  • Sell (Confirmed Short): Triggered when the True Strength Index (TSI) is in a recent extreme high zone containing strong values and simultaneously crosses below its moving average, displaying a green downward arrow with the text "Sell" above the candle and simultaneously drawing a complete short trading‑plan panel. This signal represents momentum that has confirmed reversal downward from an extremely strong zone, making it a strictly filtered high‑confidence short‑entry signal.
  • Top (Overbought Reversal Warning): Triggered when the Relative Strength Indicator drops below the overbought threshold from above, displaying a yellow downward arrow with the text "Top" above the candle. This is a risk‑control reference signal indicating that the market may be forming a阶段性 top; long position holders should evaluate whether to reduce positions or tighten stops. This signal does not include a trading‑plan panel and is positioned as a "risk alert" rather than an entry basis.
Practical Application
In day‑to‑day swing trading, the core value of this indicator lies in "layered decision‑making, signal equals plan." The five‑tier signal architecture provides traders with a complete decision chain: First, the Low Buy alert indicates that an oversold bounce opportunity is brewing, and traders begin monitoring the instrument; subsequently, when the Buy confirmation signal appears, the trading‑plan panel has already provided precise stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and risk‑reward ratio, allowing traders to execute immediately without manual calculation. The short direction follows the same logic: High Sell alert signals overbought pullback risk, and the Sell confirmation signal provides entry basis and complete plan. The Top warning runs throughout the holding period, reminding long position holders to evaluate risk when the overbought zone begins to fade.
It is recommended to use the Stop level in the trading‑plan panel as a hard stop‑loss strictly, T1 as the first partial‑exit target (locking in partial profits), and T2 as the second partial‑exit or full‑exit target (locking in larger profits). The RR value can serve as an auxiliary signal‑quality filter: when RR is high, it indicates ample room to the structural extreme and higher signal quality; when RR is low, consider reducing position size or skipping the signal. The red dashed stop‑loss reference line persists for several candles after confirmation signals; it is recommended to synchronize the dashed‑line level with an actual stop order in the trading terminal, achieving "what you see is what you set" disciplined execution.
The combined use of alert signals and confirmation signals represents the best practice of this indicator: when a Low Buy alert appears and a Buy confirmation signal follows within the next several candles, the reliability of that Buy signal is significantly enhanced (oversold bounce + momentum confirmation dual verification); conversely, if only an alert appears without confirmation, it indicates momentum has not truly turned, and traders should remain on the sidelines.
Parameter Settings
Core algorithm parameters: Signal cooldown controls the cooldown period for all five signal types, effectively preventing repeated signals when price oscillates repeatedly in key zones, preserving signal scarcity and practical value. Plan line bars controls how long the red dashed stop‑loss reference line remains visible after confirmation signals; a larger value keeps the line displayed longer, suitable for traders with longer holding periods, while a smaller value keeps the chart cleaner for short‑term trading. Max Lookback Bars controls the maximum number of historical candles marked with signals and plan panels, balancing chart cleanliness with backtesting needs.
Alert settings: Alert On Bar Close is enabled by default and is strongly recommended to stay enabled, so alerts fire only after a candle closes and confirms the signal, avoiding false signals caused by intrabar price swings. Popup and Sound are enabled by default, while Push and Email are disabled by default; traders can adjust them flexibly according to their screen‑watching habits.
Per‑signal alert switches: The system lets you independently enable or disable alerts for each of the five signal types (Low Buy, High Sell, Buy, Sell, Top); all are enabled by default. It is recommended to configure them flexibly based on your trading style: pure trend traders may enable only Buy and Sell alerts; swing traders may enable all five to receive the complete alert‑confirmation‑risk‑control chain; position managers may prioritize enabling Top alerts to receive timely risk warnings.
Usage Recommendations
This indicator applies to mainstream instruments such as forex, precious metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is fully compatible with the MT4 and MT5 terminals. It is recommended for use on the H1 timeframe and above; TSI momentum confirmation signals on larger timeframes are more stable, and the stop‑loss and take‑profit distances in the trading plan are more reasonable, effectively reducing false‑signal interference in ranging markets.
It is recommended to combine the five‑tier signal architecture with higher‑timeframe trend‑direction judgment. For example, after confirming an uptrend on the daily chart, wait for a Low Buy alert followed by a Buy confirmation signal on the H4 or H1 timeframe, achieving a three‑layer decision process of "higher timeframe sets direction, alert finds timing, confirmation provides plan." The Top warning signal can serve as a position‑reduction reference rather than a full‑exit signal in higher‑timeframe uptrends, but should be given higher weight in lower‑timeframe ranging markets. No indicator can guarantee a 100% win rate, so please always set stop losses strictly according to the Stop level in the plan panel, using this indicator as a decision aid and discipline‑execution tool rather than the sole basis.
Summary
Auto-Trading Plan Generator MAX perfectly fuses three analytical engines — custom stochastic oscillator overbought/oversold alerts, TSI momentum confirmation entry, and RSI overbought top warnings — constructing a rare five‑tier signal decision architecture. It is not only a main‑chart swing trading tool with clearly layered signals and distinct functional positioning but also a full‑process closed‑loop practical trading system of "alert‑confirmation‑plan‑risk control" — alert signals provide forward‑looking perspective, confirmation signals come with precise dynamic stop‑loss, dual take‑profit targets, and risk‑reward ratio, and top warnings provide holding risk‑control reference, enabling traders to achieve full‑process discipline from opportunity discovery to entry execution to risk management. Suitable for traders at every level to build multi‑layered swing trading rules, precisely capturing oversold bounce and overbought pullback turning points while strictly controlling the risk exposure of every trade through structured plans and layered signals.

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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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Indicators
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Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
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Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
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Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
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Indicators
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Indicators
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IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
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Indicators
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Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
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INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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