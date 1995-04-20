Chart Direction Filter

The indicator shows the Buy/Sell direction.

The calculations use the opening prices and their rate of change for the billing period - "Calculation period"

MTF indicator - "Calculation timeframe", no repaint - NRP.

Two display types: "Chart default" или "Chart color"

For "Chart color" color customization available: "Bar color"

Two types stop levels: "Simple stop level" or "Dynamic stop level "

Color settings: "Stop level color"

Alerts available: "Chart message", "Push message", "Email message"

For EA:

direction 

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,0,0);

more than "0" - Buy, less than "0" - Sell

stop levels

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,6,0);

stop Resistance

iCustom(_Symbol,timeframe,shot_name,0,Plain,Simple/Dynamic,period,timeframe,7,0);

stop Support

