TradeReplicator

TradeCopier is an application for automated copying of trades for different accounts in MetaTrader 5 terminal with flexible rules of filtering and modification. With TradeCopier, copying, filtering and transformation of trades are realized and processed via the server. It means that copying trades is possible within one or several computers.

How can you boost your trading results with TradeCopier?

Your convenience and speed

  • Average speed of copying: 100 ms

  • Working with MetaTrader 5

  • Working with any platform: PC, Linux, MAC или VPS

  • Working with any instruments provided by broker

  • Copying transactions from one terminal to several and vice versa, from a demo account to a real one

  • Easy access: login using a unique identifier (UUID)

  • User-friendly interface, step-by-step instructions

Wide range of functionalities

  • Support of several sources (if your terminal works as a destination) or destinations  (if your terminal works as a source) 

  • Flexible filters and modification rules for trades on source and destination terminal

  • Cross copying between hedging and netting accounts

  • Copying all types of orders

  • Reverse copying 

  • Calculation of copied lot in absolute and relative values

  • Calculation of SL and TP orders in absolute values ​​and points

  • Transformation of the trade of a source terminal in order to adapt it to the destination terminal (for example, Silver -> Ag)

  • Fixed or proportional lot on the destination terminal

  • Passive income opportunities: to receive or transmit a transaction, you need a unique identifier (created in trading terminal)

High security level

  • Full control over sources and destinations in their area of responsibility from the both sides

  • We do not store your personal information and your trading history. Thus, a potential attacker will also not be able to get your data

Read more about TradeCopier functionality and get a step-by step instruction on app configuration by this link.


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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
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Irina Sedova
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Irina Sedova 2021.07.04 13:54 
 

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