TradeReplicator
- Utilities
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Andrei KashirinI'm using MT4/5 since 2008 and since that time I became a professional developer in this field
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 20 August 2021
TradeCopier is an application for automated copying of trades for different accounts in MetaTrader 5 terminal with flexible rules of filtering and modification. With TradeCopier, copying, filtering and transformation of trades are realized and processed via the server. It means that copying trades is possible within one or several computers.
How can you boost your trading results with TradeCopier?
Your convenience and speed
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Average speed of copying: 100 ms
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Working with MetaTrader 5
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Working with any platform: PC, Linux, MAC или VPS
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Working with any instruments provided by broker
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Copying transactions from one terminal to several and vice versa, from a demo account to a real one
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Easy access: login using a unique identifier (UUID)
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User-friendly interface, step-by-step instructions,
Wide range of functionalities
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Support of several sources (if your terminal works as a destination) or destinations (if your terminal works as a source)
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Flexible filters and modification rules for trades on source and destination terminal
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Cross copying between hedging and netting accounts
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Copying all types of orders
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Reverse copying
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Calculation of copied lot in absolute and relative values
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Calculation of SL and TP orders in absolute values and points
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Transformation of the trade of a source terminal in order to adapt it to the destination terminal (for example, Silver -> Ag)
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Fixed or proportional lot on the destination terminal
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Passive income opportunities: to receive or transmit a transaction, you need a unique identifier (created in trading terminal)
High security level
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Full control over sources and destinations in their area of responsibility from the both sides
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We do not store your personal information and your trading history. Thus, a potential attacker will also not be able to get your data
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