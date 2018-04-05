NDX 100 Swing EA MT5

NDX 100 Swing EA   We lower prices!

This expert advisor trades the Nasdaq 100 index. The strategy buys dips by taking profit from bullish trends. The investment is long term (Swing). It uses the RSI daily indicator as a signal to open operations, the management of operations, the level of risk and capital management is carried out based on probability calculations based on statistics. To achieve this, this project has been in development for more than 5 years, during which large amounts of data were collected and hundreds of hours of work were invested to achieve this result. It is low risk, and the risk level can be modified by the investor. For each position place stop loss and take profit. It does not operate with high risk strategies such as (martingale or grid). This EA will allow you to carry out other activities and sleep peacefully, it is designed to take care of your capital and not have any surprises. I successfully overcame the great volatility prevailing in the markets in recent years, pandemic, quarantines, increase in inflation, multiple increases in interest rates. interest of the FED. It must be used in accounts that can work in hedge or coverage mode. The profitability may vary from one broker to another due to the differences that exist between them, such as opening and closing times, number of ticks per second, swaps, spreads, etc. The EA was tested and optimized since 01-01-2020 on real ActivTrades and Roboforex accounts. The default configuration offers a medium risk level, with which the EA will use up to 50% of the account capital, this can be modified to the investor's liking as mentioned. The default configuration is optimized to be used in ActivTrades and Roboforex. If you want to change the risk level you can do so in the input parameters.

In ActivTrades

The parameter >>inp21_Value1_Value<<    by default has a value of 0.00046, to reduce the risk decrease this value to, for example, 0.00030 or the value you want.

In Roboforex

The parameter >>inp31_Value1_Value<<  by default has a value of 0.0058, to reduce the risk decrease this value to, for example, 0.0030 or the value you want.

In the screenshots you can see the operations from January 1, 2020 until today 08-2023, the broker used was ActivTrades.

It can be tested in the metatrader 5 strategy tester, for this, use real ticks (it is the real story of what the market did), real server delay, daily timeframe, the time period tested should be at least 12 months, it is not a scalper or intraday EA, its operations are long-term, the minimum initial capital must be in accordance with the minimum position volume offered by your broker for the Nasdaq 100. As examples:

                 minimum position volume >> minimum initial capital

Roboforex                  0.01                                      100

Activtrades                0.20                                    1000

The volume of each position is managed by the EA. The use of a VPS is recommended.

Real account monitoring and signal copying:

https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2052676

Your capital is at risk, past results do not guarantee future profits, you must be sure that you fully understand the risks of operating with leveraged assets such as CDFs.


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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
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