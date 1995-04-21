Trend Scalper Arrows

Trend Scalper Arrows  is a unique  trend reversal 100% non-repainting multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks  Trend Scalper Arrows will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

    When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend trend.   Trend Scalper Arrows  gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data.   Trend Scalper Arrows  can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals.   Trend Scalper Arrows   is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 99 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator 


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