Super Scalper arrows

Super Scalp Indicator MT5  is a unique  trend reversal 100% non-repainting multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks Super Scalp Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

    When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend reversal.  Super Scalp Indicator MT5  gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data.  Super Scalp Indicator MT5  can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals.  Super Scalp Indicator MT5  is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend reversal
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 10 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator 


    Recommended products
    ARE Quantum Liquidity
    Jakir Hussain Shaikh
    Indicators
    ARE Quantum Liquidity Institutional Smart Money Engine ARE Quantum Liquidity is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to help traders identify institutional liquidity movements and high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator analyzes market structure in real time and automatically detects important price action elements used by professional traders, including Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity Swe
    The Infinity EA MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.69 (61)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD, XAUUSD and AUDCAD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provid
    TPO Profile MT5
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Indicators
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    Donchian Dawn
    Teng Fei Zhu
    Indicators
    Donchian Dawn Breakout System My other products: https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/bitksk/seller 1. What Problem Does It Solve Manually identifying trend breakouts often relies on subjective judgment and lacks consistency. This indicator programmatically and visually implements the Donchian channel breakout logic, solving three core problems: Signal Standardization : Automatically generates arrow signals when the price breaks through the upper or lower band of the dynamic channel, eliminating subjec
    FREE
    Correlation Matrix Pro by AlgoSphere Quant
    Muharrem Rogova
    Indicators
    Correlation Matrix Pro - Multi Currency Pairs Hedge Scanner Understand the relationships between currency pairs in real-time! A powerful analysis tool that helps you visualize statistical relationships between up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously. Perfect for portfolio management, risk diversification, and hedging strategies. KEY FEATURES - Real-time Pearson correlation using log returns - Monitor up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously - Automatic timeframe detection - Adjustable lookback
    FREE
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT5
    Abhimanyu Hans
    Indicators
    QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the priva
    FREE
    MACD Sniper Pro
    Noppawat Tumjai
    Experts
    MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
    VWAP Mean Reversion
    Avinash Pagadala
    Experts
    XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 — Gold / XAUUSD focus Version: 1.00 What it is XAU VWAP Mean Reversion H4 is an Expert Advisor for gold on the H4 chart. Intraday VWAP mean-reversion style participation on gold H4. Built for structured automated participation — not grid , not martingale . Evaluate on your broker and risk profile before any live use. This product is a technical system . Exact thresholds and entry equations remain internal product design and are not publ
    FREE
    Prometheus Analyst
    Humphrey Mangera
    Indicators
    PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
    FREE
    Currency Trailing Gold MT5
    Antonio Franco
    Experts
    Currency Trailing Gold is a free, limited version of Currency Trailing , the smart profit-locking EA that trails your trades based on real monetary value , not pips or points. This free version works exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) and gives you the full trailing experience on one of the most popular trading instruments in the world, at no cost. Want to use Currency Trailing on all symbols? The full version supports every Forex pair, metal, index and crypto on your account. Get the full versi
    FREE
    Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
    Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
    FREE
    RQL Trend Board
    Zoltan Nagy
    Indicators
    RQL Trend Board – Description RQL Trend Board is a simple but powerful multi-timeframe trend dashboard. It shows the current market bias across several timeframes at the same time, using an internal trend-classification method. Each timeframe is displayed as a colored box: Green – bullish bias → look for long setups Yellow – ranging / unclear → no trade zone Red – bearish bias → look for short setups The indicator gives a clear overall picture of where the market wants to go, instead o
    FREE
    Gold Beast Pro
    Marc Henning Hruschka
    Experts
    Gold Beast Pro MT5 Gold Beast Pro MT5 is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is built to operate fully automatically while maintaining stable trade execution and adaptive market behavior under different market conditions. Gold Beast Pro focuses on precision execution, intelligent market participation, and controlled risk management to provide a smooth and efficient automated trading experience. The system is optimized for trader
    SMT Divergence Gold vs Silver All Timeframe
    Jaturakoop Saoloek
    Indicators
    SMT DIVERGENCE - GOLD vs SILVER (XAUUSD / XAGUSD) All Timeframe MQL5 Market Product Description ==================================================================== PRODUCT NAME: SMT Divergence Gold vs Silver | Smart Money Scalping Tool SHORT DESCRIPTION (max 63 chars): Catch Gold reversals before they happen using SMT Divergence ---------------------------------------------------------------------- FULL DESCRIPTION ---------------------------------------------------------------------- W
    FREE
    HTF PO3 3 with FVG and Open Price Line
    Darren Graham Pallatina
    Indicators
    My other indicators: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156702 (FREE) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153968 (FREE) https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153960 (FREE) This indicator displays higher timeframe candles directly on your lower timeframe chart, allowing you to monitor higher timeframe price action without switching between charts. It also plots session highs and lows for the Asia, London, and New York kill zones, giving you key liquidity levels directly on your chart. Wh
    FREE
    Global Session Map MT5
    Gai Li Zhou
    Utilities
    Global Session Map turns one MetaTrader 5 chart into a clear session workspace. It shows which major trading sessions are active in broker time, when the next transition occurs, and where session overlaps appear. The panel is designed for discretionary traders who need reliable time context without entry signals or profit claims. Session windows and display preferences are configurable and remain available after chart or terminal restarts. Main functions • Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York s
    FREE
    Hybrid Trade Panel
    Kankawee Jongsukhee
    Experts
    Hybrid Trade Panel Visual Risk Planner and Scalper SPECIAL LAUNCH WEEK PROMO: Only $79!  To celebrate the release of Hybrid Trade Panel, grab your lifetime copy at this exclusive introductory price.  The price will increase to the regular price of $149 next week. Do not miss out—secure your copy now! THE ULTIMATE 2-IN-1 TRADING STATION Welcome to the Hybrid Trade Panel V1.27. Whether you are a lightning-fast scalper reacting to the market, or a calculated strategist planning your exa
    TradeVision Pro
    Ian Nganga Comba
    Experts
    TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 5 users. The product organizes MT5 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics. TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro is d
    FREE
    Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
    Mahefa Raveloson
    Indicators
    Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
    FREE
    Smart Switch Dashboard
    Canette Josua Apil
    Utilities
    Product Name: Smart Switch Dashboard STOP WASTING SECONDS. SECONDS COST MONEY. Are you losing trades because you're fumbling through the Market Watch? Is your workspace messy and slowing you down? In trading, Speed is everything. If you aren't organized, you are losing money to traders who are. Smart Switch Dashboard is not just a tool—it is your COMMAND CENTER . Designed for serious Scalpers and Day Traders who demand Speed, Precision, and Zero Lag. DOMINATE YOUR WORKFLOW 1. ULTRA-FAST SY
    Show Pips for MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.48 (31)
    Indicators
    This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account. VERSION MT 4 - More useful indicators The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart: - To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper lef
    FREE
    Gold Relay
    Cristian Menzolini
    Experts
    Gold Relay: For Disciplined Gold Trading Master the volatility of the precious metal with the discipline of a Market Maker. Gold trading (XAUUSD) is renowned for its extreme speed and the liquidity traps that frequently decimate retail accounts. Navigating this market successfully requires much more than a simple indicator: it requires a   bulletproof operating protocol. Gold Relay   is the next-generation Expert Advisor designed for those who are no longer satisfied with "hoping" for a market m
    HTF Moving Averages Cross MT5 r
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT5. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT5.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
    Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor The Ultimate Institutional-Grade 13-in-1 Gold Matrix  The Emperor of XAUUSD has Arrived Aurelius XAU Apex Emperor is a sovereign algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Unlike primitive robots that rely on dangerous cost-averaging techniques, Aurelius employs a state-of-the-art 13-in-1 Multiverse Engine.  It runs 13 completely independent trading strategies simultaneously- on a single chart, giving you unparalleled diversificat
    Us30 Lover Mt5
    Pankaj Kapadia
    Experts
    Product Name: MY US30 Lover Expert Adviser Elevate Your US30 Trading with Disciplined, Daily Opportunities   Ready on the US30 Index M-15 time Chart For Working and Testing. No set file required.  Tired of the relentless market swings and potential losses? Introducing MY US30 Lover, an intelligent trading solution designed to maximise your profits while safeguarding your capital. Elevate your US30 trading experience with MY US30 Lover , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to optimise your tr
    The Bitcoin Reaper
    Profalgo Limited
    3.71 (34)
    Experts
    LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (52)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
    Adrian-marius Ambrosa
    Experts
    SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
    Duende MT5
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
    NeuroExt
    Dmytryi Voitukhov
    4 (11)
    Experts
    https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1511461 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for U
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trend Sniper X
    Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
    5 (10)
    Indicators
    Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.89 (93)
    Indicators
    From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
    Neuro Poseidon MT5
    Daria Rezueva
    4.85 (54)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
    Entry Points Pro for MT5
    Yury Orlov
    4.51 (148)
    Indicators
    The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
    Superhero
    Ihor Otkydach
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
    SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
    Muhammad Usman Siddique
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
    M1 Sniper MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    SR Liquidity MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
    M1 Quantum MT5
    Hamed Dehgani
    4.27 (11)
    Indicators
    Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
    Btmm state engine pro
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
    The Oracle Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
    Currency Strength Wizard MT5
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (25)
    Indicators
    Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
    Bill Williams Advanced
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.53 (15)
    Indicators
    Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
    ARICoins
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit
    Garry James Goodchild
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
    ZAB Supply Demand MTF
    Mr Adisorn Mayang
    Indicators
    ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
    SkyHammer Signal Pro
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
    Gartley Hunter Multi
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (12)
    Indicators
    Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
    Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (7)
    Indicators
    Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
    CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
    Ravi Gurung
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
    Ziva LSE Pro
    Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
    Indicators
    ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
    Gem SIGNAL
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
    Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
    Khayotkhon Akhmedova
    Indicators
    Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
    PrimeScalping
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    Indicators
    PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    4.96 (24)
    Indicators
    RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
    South African Sniper Indicator
    Joel Malebana
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
    More from author
    Trend Scalper Arrows
    Anshaal Rehman
    Indicators
    Trend Scalper Arrows    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Trend Scalper Arrows  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a
    Superb Scalper MT4
    Anshaal Rehman
    Indicators
    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
    Illuminati Gold EA
    Anshaal Rehman
    Experts
    IMPORTANT NOTICE: Illuminati Gold EA is developed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD) 1 Min, 5 min timeframe. Do not use it on any other trading pair. Results may not be optimal. Greetings, Traders, Introducing Illuminati Gold EA — the latest and most intelligent advancement in the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. Purpose-built for XAUUSD , this expert advisor delivers unmatched precision and performance in the gold market. Engineered with strategic clarity and advanced algorithms, it offers a
    Filter:
    drzocker
    162
    drzocker 2024.01.27 21:43 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Reply to review