Trend Scalper Arrows

Trend Scalper Arrows  is a unique  trend reversal 100% non-repainting multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks  Trend Scalper Arrows will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos

    When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend trend.   Trend Scalper Arrows  gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data.   Trend Scalper Arrows  can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals.   Trend Scalper Arrows   is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!

    Features

    • 100% Non-Repainting indicator
    • Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
    • Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
    • Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
    • Arrow colors are fully customizable
    • Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
    • Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
    • 99 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator 


    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicateurs
    FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
    Trade Stats
    Johannes Schoeman
    Indicateurs
    Does your trading consist of Multiple EA's, Multiple time frames an no clear indication of how each individual strategy or time frame is performing, then this indicator will help. Assign the EA Magic number to this indicator and track it's performance on the chart by selecting on chart the period, today, week, month year or all history to view. Easy visual colour changing header to display the performance of the EA for the respective periods.    Minimize the panel to reduce chart clutter. Add yo
    Entry Point EA MT4
    Islam Maameri
    Experts
    Entry Point EA  10 copies   out of 10   left at $799 Next price --> $1467 Entry Point EA   is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area. Nothing fancy here, no te
    Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
    Vadym Velychkov
    Indicateurs
    Nouvelle version plus précise de l'indicateur Xmaster. Plus de 200 commerçants du monde entier ont effectué plus de 15 000 tests de différentes combinaisons de cet indicateur sur leurs PC afin d'obtenir la formule la plus efficace et la plus précise. Et ici, nous vous présentons l'indicateur « Indicateur de formule Xmaster forex sans repeindre », qui affiche des signaux précis et ne repeint pas. Cet indicateur envoie également des signaux au commerçant par e-mail et push. Avec l'arrivée de chaq
    Currency RSI
    Lobar Berdiyarova
    Indicateurs
    Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Comprehensive Market Analysis in One Tool User-Friendly and Versatile for All Traders This indicator simplifies market analysis by evaluating the strength of 28 forex currency pairs, along with Gold, Silver, and other selected instruments. By using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and ATR-based bands, it provides a structured view of market movements, assisting traders in making informed decisions. Identify Market Trends Efficiently The indicator helps ass
    Smart Ai Levels
    Aditya Jayswal
    Indicateurs
    Smart Ai Levels  Accumulation & Distribution indicator Smart Ai Levels are Ai controlled indicator which is based on Wyckoff Price cycle theory . It automatically scans the Accumulation & Distribution phases on chart and Ai draws the possible areas before Mark up and Mark down which acts as hot zones and can be traded with confirmation to catch those big price movements . It's a great tool for both Reversal and Breakout Trades suitable to all Trading Styles such as Scalping - Intraday - Swing 
    Kumo Breakout indicator
    Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
    Indicateurs
    Kumo Breakout Indicator is a trading system based on Ichimoku Kumo levels. Parameters Trader can set Ichimoku parameters like: Tenkan-Sen (tk) Kijun-Sen (kj) Sekou-Span-A (ku) that are the classic parameters allowed on Ichimoku indicator on Metatrader. Other interesting parameters: "Configure Alerts" PopUpAlert= true or false PushAlert=true or false Mail= true or false and personalized texts for eMails:  TextMailUp1="WP Buy ";  TextMailUp2="WP Buy write here your text";  TextMailUp3="";  TextM
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Indicateurs
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Last 50 Pips
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Indicateurs
    L'indicateur Last 50 Pips est conçu pour identifier rapidement des opportunités d'achat et de vente basées sur le comportement récent des prix. Il mesure la variation des prix sur les dernières bougies pour mettre en évidence en jaune les moments où le prix peut changer de direction. Signal d'achat : Vous devez ouvrir une position d' ACHAT lorsque l'indicateur passe du ROUGE au JAUNE , ce qui suggère un passage d'une tendance baissière à une tendance haussière. Veuillez consulter les images pou
    Fibo Engulfing MA Plus Changer TS Indie
    Opengates Success International
    Indicateurs
    Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System Fibo Engulfing Changer Trading System is a great indicator created to locate an engulfing candle on the Chart with the aid of an Arrow and Popup alerts system. For accurate working of an engulfing candle based on market structure, it must be used with an Moving Average but we discovered that Moving average is subjected to individual trader's preferences, therefore it has been coded in a way that the Trader can choose MA he/she desires with a preferred PERIO
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicateurs
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Symbol Cost Info MT4
    Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
    Indicateurs
    Introducing the   “Symbol Cost Info MT4”   indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT4” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know t
    FREE
