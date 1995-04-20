Trend Scalper Arrows
- Göstergeler
- Anshaal Rehman
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar indicating a strong uptrend/downtrend trend. Trend Scalper Arrows gathers information only from the selected algos and prints the arrow based only on their data. Trend Scalper Arrows can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. Trend Scalper Arrows is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!
Features
- 100% Non-Repainting indicator
- Works on all timeframes and all symbols/instruments
- Super accurate Arrow signals that indicate a strong trend
- Equally effective in trending and ranging markets
- Arrow colors are fully customizable
- Terminal, Push Notification and Email Alerts available
- Ideal for beginners but also a great asset for experienced traders
- 99 Activations to use and enjoy your indicator