Prop Edge RiskSizeCalc

EA to help traders stay within tight risk management.



Asks only for account's initial balance and Stop Out DD.

This is meant for prop firm traders, but will help any trader who is looking for a simple risk manager.





Trasks and reports daily PnL and will advise you to stop at 1% daily loss.

Will advise you to wait if you have too many open trades.





Based on the open chart (symbol and timeframe) will recommend size and SL distance in order to risk the desired cash risk. See screenshot for example.





Does not check for available margin

Does not open trades

Does not manage open trades



