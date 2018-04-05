EA Aspire

Expert Advisor - based on three indicators - BB period, RSI and Stochastic.
The strategy is the result of several years of market asymmetry research, specifically developed on three indicators.
Aimed at creating the perfection of online trading by combining several strategies and algorithms in our Expert Advisor while changing the price of each tick with maximum accuracy and lightning speed.
We use the best technical analysis to achieve the best result, everything you need as a trader, the robot does itself.
The algorithm uses full support for a trade, opening, control, closing, which allows you to maximize performance and minimize losses without martingale.
The EA uses hedging, scalping, trend tracking methods.

Advisor Does Not Use:
  • Net
  • Martingale
  • Doubling
  • Averaging
The EA goes through a process of optimization and training to achieve maximum efficiency.
We use historical market data to train and evaluate the performance of the Expert Advisor.

    Our trading advisor is a powerful tool developed on the basis of advanced algorithms and the experience of experienced traders.
    It combines three important technical indicators to provide you with accurate signals for your trading decisions.

    The Bollinger Bands (BB period) indicator helps to determine the market volatility with violation of the trend zones.
    The EA analyzes BB period data and identifies moments when the price of an asset is close to the upper or lower Bollinger band, which helps in determining possible entry or exit points for trades.

    The RSI indicator (Relative Strength Index) allows you to evaluate the strength and direction of price movement with the main target levels of volatility.
    The EA uses RSI data to determine whether the market is overbought or oversold, which helps in identifying possible trend reversals and generating signals to open or close positions.

    Stochastic indicator (Stochastic) - serves as a complex filter to determine the entry point. Allows you to remove asymmetry and price noise from the market with false breakouts of overbought and oversold levels.

    Do not miss the opportunity to use a powerful tool based on three reliable indicators and achieve financial success in the Forex market!

    Requirements for a trading advisor:

    • Trading only instrument: XAUUSD
    • Minimum deposit 1000$
    • Working timeframe M15
    • ECN account type
    • Fast VPS Server
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