EA New Inspiration

We present you a trading advisor based on the trading strategy of advanced artificial intelligence technologies on an innovative basis of the "FAB-UE1" core, which has no analogue in the world at the moment.









With this EA, you can take full advantage of level trading, which includes the analysis of horizontal and vertical support and resistance levels on price charts.

The Expert Advisor automatically monitors the market, identifies significant levels and generates accurate signals for entering and exiting trades.









One of the main advantages of our Expert Advisor is its ability to analyze huge amounts of data, predict trends and execute trades with incredible accuracy and speed. Artificial intelligence allows it to learn and adapt to changing market conditions, optimize strategy automatically and make decisions based on a wide range of factors.





The EA is also able to work continuously, 24 hours a day, without fatigue or emotional impact. It eliminates the influence of the human factor associated with emotions, fears or doubts, which allows you to achieve more stable and predictable results. Moreover, the EA can perform multiple operations at the same time and efficiently manage multiple trading instruments and currency pairs.













The EA is equipped with RTX-2000's advanced risk management algorithms to help minimize potential losses and protect your capital. It can automatically set stop losses and take profits, as well as control position size according to your preferences and risk level.













With our Expert Advisor, you get access to advanced artificial intelligence technologies that were previously available only to professional traders and financial institutions. It helps you overcome Forex trading barriers, increases your efficiency and gives you a competitive edge in the market.













Advisor benefits:





Process Automation: The EA automatically analyzes charts and identifies key levels, saving you time and effort when making decisions.

Full automation of trading, opening a deal, controlling a deal, closing a deal.

Signal Accuracy: The EA uses sophisticated algorithms and statistical models to identify the most likely trade entry and exit points, increasing the likelihood of successful trading.

Flexibility and customization: You can customize the EA to suit your trading style and preferences by setting risk parameters, position size and other important parameters.

Comprehensive support: We provide full technical support and training materials to help you get comfortable with our Expert Advisor and achieve maximum efficiency.









Requirements for a trading advisor:





Trading only instrument: XAUUSD. EURUSD. GBPUSD. USDCAD.

Minimum deposit 1000$

Working timeframe M15 , M30, H1

ECN account type

Fast VPS Server



