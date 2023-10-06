Spiritfxsniperbot Currency

Euro Miner does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af