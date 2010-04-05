Spiritfxsniperbot Currency

This is a 2pips scalping bot, works best on GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY...

This SCALPING EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and execute the trades using SMC, moving average, stochastic indicator and a special trick I have harnessed over the years in the forex market. 


- Default lot size: 0.01

- TP:2 PIPS

- SL: 0

- Amount of entries: 5

All can be modified to your choice.


NOTE: Works on all account size just reduce the amount of entries and lot size.


