Spiritfxsniperbot Currency
- Experts
- Henry Onyefunuwe Smith
- Versione: 1.6
- Aggiornato: 6 ottobre 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
This is a 2pips scalping bot, works best on GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDJPY,GBPJPY...
This SCALPING EA snipes entries on buy/sell trades and execute the trades using SMC, moving average, stochastic indicator and a special trick I have harnessed over the years in the forex market.
- Default lot size: 0.01
- TP:2 PIPS
- SL: 0
- Amount of entries: 5
All can be modified to your choice.
NOTE: Works on all account size just reduce the amount of entries and lot size.