Pro Effect FX is exited to introduce to you the new RSI Grid Pumper EA. Using carefully selected conditions in the market the EA automatically places trades for you in conjunction with the RSI and detects over bought and over sold conditions were the market is likely to reverse.

In conjunction with the highly accurate entries the EA uses a grid system to keep you constantly in profit. As we all know sometimes the market looks like it may reverse soon so we enter only to get stopped out and for the market to reverse in the direction of our trade.

This is were the grid system comes in, using selected points and levels in the market to avoid these situations.

The EA comes with customizable inputs such as various RSI settings, TP levels, Distance between grids and more.











