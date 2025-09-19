PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 20
Some problem with this scalping is the following: PriceChannel signal indicator is showing uptrend but AFL winner - downtrend :) It means that stop loss value should be small one for this system:
They will have MT5 soon or later. It is just a matter of time only. As to EAs for MT4 so it is difficult for me to remember - which EA is free to upload and which one is not ... But as I know - there are no any scalper EA based on this indicator for MT4 (there is some similar EA for MT4 with EA uploaded by Igorad for MT5 on this thread). So, if Igorad will create scalping EA and will upload it here - it will be good as it will be the first scalping EA based on this indicator. I like scalping EAs and I used them a lot - you know it :)
Hi valeagrl1,
This thread is for MT5 only sorry ... But this thread is not stopped so if someone (or Igorad) will code something - it will be uploaded here.
But any coder will need an idea about what to code ...
Hi zeno,
Yes, I remember your request ... but I traded Brainwashing for whole the day today sorry.
Indicators are almost same ... the only difference is Ichimoku indicator with the settings 72/144/288 (this Ichimoku settings may be good for M1 and M5 timeframe). I will upload this system tomorrow morning with the explanation.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
newdigital, 2013.09.20 08:21
I just got PMs from the members asking about those systems so I am uploading the summary once again (for information) :
Scalping with MACD (based on dailyfx article)
When a scalper begins their day, there are usually quite a few questions that need to be answered before ever placing a trade.
What’s moving the market this morning?
Which markets are most active?
What drivers (or news) might come out to push the market further?
Is my coffee ready yet?
These are just a few examples… but suffice it to say that those who are day-trading in markets have quite a bit on their mind every single trading day.
The Setup
Before a scalper ever triggers a position they need to first find the appropriate market environment.
For fundamental-based traders, Multiple Time Frame Analysis can be helpful; but more important is their outlook or opinion and the fact that that outlook or opinion should mesh with the ‘bigger picture’ view of what’s going on at the moment.
For scalpers, the hourly and 4-hour charts carry special importance, as those are the ideal timeframes for seeing the bigger picture.
After that, traders should look to diagnose the trend (or lack thereof).
A great indicator for investigating trend strength is the Average Directional Index (ADX). Also popular for investigating trends is the Moving Average Indicator.
The Entry
After the day-trader has found a promising setup, they then need to decide how to trigger into positions, and MACD can be a very relevant option for such situations.
Because the trader already knows the direction they want to trade in, they merely need to wait for a corresponding signal via MACD to initiate the position.
When MACD crosses up and over the signal line, the trader can look to go long.
After a long position is triggered, the trader can look to close the position when MACD moves down and under the signal line (which is usually looked at as a sell signal, but because you did the ‘bigger picture analysis’ with the longer-term chart, this is merely a ‘close the long signal.’)
Scalpers can trigger positions when MACD Signal takes place in direction of their bias
On the other side of this equation: If the trader had determined the trend to be down on the longer-term chart or if their fundamental bias is pointing lower, they can look for MACD to cross down and under the signal line to trigger their short position.
And once MACD crosses up and over the signal line, the trader can look to cover their short position.
Scalpers can close positions when opposing MACD Signal takes place
The Context
The aforementioned approach can work phenomenally in a day-trading/scalping approach. But the fact-of-the-matter is that scalping profitably entails a lot more than just a trading plan, and an entry strategy.
Risk management is the undoing of most new traders; and day-traders and scalpers fall victim to this susceptibility even more so than most.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
PriceChannel Parabolic system
newdigital, 2013.02.14 14:41
So, we understand that scalping is very risly trading style. Besides, it is very difficult to make it manually in consistent way for example. What the developers/traders/coders are doing to minimize the risk?
There are 2 kinds of scalping: