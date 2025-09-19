PriceChannel Parabolic system - page 16
There may be some limitation concerning first 2 items (be on the market as short time as possible and take profit value as less as possble) - some brokers are having some limitations concerning scalping. I do not remember the rules for every brokers related to scalping but if you are planning to make the trading in scalping way so it may be good to ask your broker (support) about it. By the way - some brokers are allowing scalping, some of them - not. If not so it is necessary to ask for details cerning those 2 items.
Well ... now - about risk related to scalping. Scalping is very attractive for traders especially for newbies. But there are some difficulties/problems related to this trading style:
So, we understand that scalping is very risly trading style. Besides, it is very difficult to make it manually in consistent way for example. What the developers/traders/coders are doing to minimize the risk?
===========
There are 2 kinds of scalping:
I remember some talking between very experience trader and newbie:
:)
As to me so I like scalping, I used and will use it. Because it is very intreresting.
That's all news.
For the next few days/weeks we will discuss MTF systems (multi timeframe systems), account protection features (irrespective off how many EAs you are using inside your one metatrasder instance - there are some features which can protect your account), Sharpe (how many ways of calculation, meaning of it and why we need it) and some more.
More to follow.
Just some practical example about risk - it is my updated statement for this scalping system:
I lost 70 dollars for EURUSD but I won 228 dollars for USDJPY and 83 dollars for CADJPY after that. But anyway - 70 dollars were lost ...
Just to remind about risk related to scalping.
So, if someone is making scalping Signal, or created scalping EA - we know which questions to ask from them, right? :)
Just to remind that it was PriceChannel AFL scalping system.
Latest version of PriceChannel downloaded from this post + AFL winner downloaded from Codebase here + MaksiGen_Range_Move MTF from here (optional; but I am using 2 MaksiGen indicators - one for current timeframe and the other one in MTF settings).