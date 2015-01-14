Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments)
more and more, the mql 5 forum is getting more and more familiar with 4, for example if you search for something, a lot of products for mt4 will pop up....,
you should at least make screenshots of mt5
/ no comment /
Perhaps there is a logic to this development and a new reality for the administration.
Can we not position.....4-ka-5-ka, but discuss the market? ............Is the task of this forum only technical implementation and development of mql 5?
Yes, the screenshots are better on Metatrader 5. And Metatrader 5 indicators (which you use in screenshots) - here in a branch or with links to MT5 CodeBase. I understand that there may be exceptions and not all need to be posted (and won't post everything). But you as a topic starter can at least start a branch normally ... because once you start it, that's how it will go.
For example, if I use only MT5, how can I repeat these charts in my own without paying money for indicators?
Because one of the features of that analysis is that others can repeat it without asking the author.
The market doesn't care - MT4, 5, 100500... I don't care if it's a notebook.
gnawingmarket, regarding"find a simple technical and logical confirmation or refutation of your prediction before making a trading decision".
And how do you understand the logic of a prediction (strategy) from your screenshots?
By comparison. Guess what I meant.
Questions arise-already good. Too exaggerated--- My screenshot shows an open trade and direction...... what is planned to be shown by the screenshot sometimes requires a comment---nothing, let's ask.............by the way, again criticism in the spirit of 4----- love specifics: what specific suggestions......... what to change? ......... what to remove or add?
...I think that posting a screenshot of an open trade is in itself a forecast, demo or real-it does not matter............ I admit, at first I had the idea to call the topic"Screenshots of open trades".
Here I repeat it on the eurodollar. If I now pour "logic forecasts" on your head, mixed with your own logic, some of us will not be able to make a trading decision. As for me personally the direction is enough for me, but I will ask about "depth sense" separately, I'll be glad to read about other experiences, but I will enter the deal by myself.
I'm not a bad forecaster at 4, Bicus gives good predictions, for example: "Euro pound sell" and a screenshot, ....... or "moose, now I'll wait for 68400", i.e. he makes short and specific life forecasts, without making senseless predictions for a month in two years.
The Trends, Forecasts and Consequences section on 4 is not a bad idea, it is useful, and I have borrowed a lot from it, but it is overloaded with criticism, personal gossip,
and psychological pressure from experienced traders. I have taken a lot from there, but it's overloaded with criticism, personal comments, back-and-forth, psychological pressure from experienced traders. It would be logical to "develop" a similar thread on the 5. In fact, what I would like to:
To find a simple technical and logical confirmation or refutation of your forecast before making a trading decision, without criticism and personalities;
To place a screenshot, with small comments;
To ask a question and get a "dry technical" answer or answer the question.
All of the above "leaven" - polishing will occur during the life of the branch, but it must be respected: nothing personal - only screenshots and comments.