Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 32
I doubt the signals for a reversal will appear as usual - more likely there will be a sharp reversal followed by gaps knocking out stops
Anything can happen, anything can happen.................
The pound is really ripe for a reversal................... however, it could also be a pullback so far:
I think there is an opportunity for aggressive selling on this cross:
I have deposits busy ..... both on real and demo.
It's getting ripe for the picking:
It's getting ripe for the picking:
Ripening:
I totally agree, even without looking at the indicators, there will be a correction of 50 pips, and if it stays there, it will be an upward move
I set a goal for myself here:
.......... and it's over 200pp.......... but there are strong resistances on the way, e.g. 96.550..............
The dollar made a bullish candle this week, but that does not mean anything, it still needs to go down.
Well.......... I think the eurodollar has broken through the top of the corridor. Wishing there is a sense to look out for aggressive buying. Entry no higher than ms3 pivot, take 29400 and around 28200-28500 look at the situation
GBPNZD W1
Screenshots from the MetaTrader trading platform
GBPNZD, W1, 2014.10.09
Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real
GBPNZD W1
According to the size of My deposit this pair is not in the "working twenty" - so I can't say anything about this pair.
On the AUDNZD I do:
This week it looks like the pair just started to rise to the 20,500 area.
And now the pair gives another pullback to the area 1.1025-1.098633, which I am trying to get.
So far different TFs and indices from different systems do not oppose my intentions.