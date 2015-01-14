Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 32

I doubt the signals for a reversal will appear as usual - more likely there will be a sharp reversal followed by gaps knocking out stops

Anything can happen, anything can happen.................

The pound is really ripe for a reversal................... however, it could also be a pullback so far:

 

I think there is an opportunity for aggressive selling on this cross:



I have deposits busy ..... both on real and demo.

 

It's getting ripe for the picking:

 
It's getting ripe for the picking:

Ripening:

 
Completely agree, even without going into the indicators, there will be a 50 pips correction, and if it gets a foothold, then a further upward movement
 
I totally agree, even without looking at the indicators, there will be a correction of 50 pips, and if it stays there, it will be an upward move

I set a goal for myself here:

.......... and it's over 200pp.......... but there are strong resistances on the way, e.g. 96.550..............

 

The dollar made a bullish candle this week, but that does not mean anything, it still needs to go down.

 

Well.......... I think the eurodollar has broken through the top of the corridor. Wishing there is a sense to look out for aggressive buying. Entry no higher than ms3 pivot, take 29400 and around 28200-28500 look at the situation

GBPNZD W1

 
GBPNZD W1


According to the size of My deposit this pair is not in the "working twenty" - so I can't say anything about this pair.

On the AUDNZD I do:

This week it looks like the pair just started to rise to the 20,500 area.

And now the pair gives another pullback to the area 1.1025-1.098633, which I am trying to get.

So far different TFs and indices from different systems do not oppose my intentions.

