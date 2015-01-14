Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 37
GbpJpu-first go!
Target:
Put a limit buy on gold:
The first target is worked out.
Information for the Regulator:
AUDNZD:
buy-0.1 1.0965;
buy limit-0.2 1.0916;
buy limit-0.3 1.0842
Total TP 1.12300/close as the situation warrants.
Chart
Below will be like two fingers.......... when, to what extent there will be a correction, only God knows. The chart from mine is different.
Recruiting poses on crosses:
Yesterdayhttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/FBS_Trader_4__1.png
Overnight
It will be today.
Preparinghttps://c.mql5.com/3/50/GBPJPYH1__1.png
The lots are on the real cent, but that doesn't make them toy with the game.
These are the short-term thoughts on the GBP-Canadian:
........... be warned - short-term, but in general the pair is still rising on higher TFs.
AUDJPY could try to buy from 100.350 to 101.500............ and in general it should be prepared to sell at the top of the wave...... from 101.950 would be good.