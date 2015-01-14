Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The Eurodollar is set to 36.5-36.6, but there is no entry, if it goes below the bundle today, then next week:
On the pound, the situation is complicated. Here is my scenario
GBPUSD/Prediction/H1
Do you regularly forecast these pairs... are they your work pairs?
Eurodollar and franc (respectively) start............ in america,I assume entry will be eu to 3660,and chif to 8930,then correction.......
In confirmation of the beginning of the reversal we can see the twisting of the fan, however, this does not prevent the market to go down to 3480..........
I understand that there is a weekly buy level 3480 below but I mostly trade intraday and only in flawless moves I stay in the medium term (as it was recently with the Canadian).
Again on the USDJPY:
The pair has been flat for 4 months on the weekly TF.
A bullish "rails" pattern has appeared on the daily chart:
If the price does not fall below the last candlestick to the area of 101.54, the beginning of an uptrend should be expected next week, at least to 102.48-102.56.
In the M5 chart the market has squeezed the waggle pattern lower-up and should go lower on Monday-Tuesday, which is logical with the above-mentioned "rail" pattern. So far the fan is showing a downtrend and in order to buy the fan should pass the trend reversal stage, when the fan curls into a bundle and starts to go up, and from the bundle, the up and down will be short-term news spikes:
Who has other opinions about this pair on other strategies, post it. It is useful. Thank you.
Market_Wizard quite often analyzes and opens trades on the pair EVRAUD decided to look at his strategy:
I think the pair will reach the level of 4240 within a few weeks, before going to the trading area 4650.
On the M5 chart shows that the downtrend is in its final phase, which is logical with the last week bearish (however the Consortium tried to deceive us, and the forex is a zig-zag)
My opinion, that next week the market will turn and move to 4650 (on the fan it is pivot MR5, .....), and the digital buy forecast on such short periods is not a good thing, you should look at the facts.
Good afternoon !!! Starting a new trading week !!!
Calendar of events
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
EURAUD / Forecast/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
gbpusd forecast worked out:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/gbpusdh4__3.png
now looks like this:
forecast correction on audusdh, old screenshot:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__1.png
now like this:
Euora and Chifa have been knocked out b/c............ it is still too early to buy eurodollar, judging by the curl - faster down than up......... had 35500 profit, should have closed......... not underestimated:
gbpusd forecast worked out:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/gbpusdh4__3.png
now looks like this:
forecast correction on audusdh, old screenshot:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__1.png
now like this: