Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Did you make your forecasts yourself or copy them? ............. I mean, it would be great if you could forecast intraday with priority probability......... but it's a very hard task--daily and weekly, yes, they're wrong............
Yes, these are my forecasts. It really is not an easy task, there are a lot of nuances in predicting non-stationary time series (market). So research and testing is ongoing.
Memo, there's a limited version
It's not an easy task indeed, there's a lot of nuances in predicting non-stationary time series (market). So research and testing is ongoing.
I'm no programmer.......... but in my opinion the chart looks good with a muving of 89 and 2 "north" indices.
I wouldn't be surprised if the price goes to the D1 sell zone.
Is it possible to fit zones into your strategy?
It says the licence expired at 23-59 and the indices from the chart have disappeared........... along with the additional muwings, and I haven't had time to put my brains together yet. What to do?
Made a prediction for myself last week on the Aussie, approaching the prediction point already. We have to wait for the result and act after confirmation:
The most important thing in the forecast is not to forget to correct and double-check on the periods.
Only then I think the prediction indicator will improve.
correct and recheck at periods.
Gentlemen, important news on the pound is coming, answer in one try what will happen next:
A little education, please.
There is one thing, no one can explain everything better than you can.
Many people claim that these indicators are rubbish and don't work.
Yes, many of them are rubbish, but some are very good. But in order to understand this, we must first understand the working principle, flip through kilometres of charts on the history, check the performance and understand the essence.
All information worth paying attention to has already been given. Pay attention to the breakdown of the zones. That is where the fading or prolonged rise to the next levels takes place.
They are pulling up, probably on the news they will lower them into a trade
.......... or on the contrary they will push upwards to ensure a trend towards 8530.............