Good day
What do you think of the eur jpy ?
USD \CAD sel 1.065 tp 1.06525.
More likely to close b/w as the pair would logically kiss 9570.
Of course, a nice classic bullish wave would start from 3610, but there and 36 is close........... price is already in oversold zone, it may well push back from 36500 on the evening news or still reach 36100..........we'll see.
Pound pairs up to 72 will not be touched.
Not a bad performance:
Where the main move is going is not yet clear.
Waiting for a signal to go to 8430:
Let's see where the market is before the news from the States:
В целом же, вчерашнее торможение роста пары евро/доллар было предсказуемым. Но главным вопросом является вопрос о том - какую роль будет выполнять уровень 1.37. И сценариев здесь может быть три:
1. U-turn.
Downward pressure will build up and after two to three days of struggle, the bears will successfully sell intermediate support levels.
Then, by building up their activity, they will start to attack with a broad front.
The Euro/dollar will go back to the support at 1.35. And then, after a brief resistance by the "Euro-bulls", the "bears" will take this level. And then the possibility of reaching the level of 1.33, will come back on.
2. Restraining.
The difference between this scenario and the previous one is in one key aspect - the level of 1.35 will be quite strong. In other words, the Eurobears will not be able to take it "by storm". As a result, in the coming weeks there will be a sideways trend in the range of 1.35-1.37. This channel may last for a longer time, which will allow the aggressive players to find their fortune in the range trading.
3. "Bullish".
After the end of the moderate pullback, on the background of the growing activity of "Euro bulls", the level of 1.37 will be successfully overcome. The issue of reaching the subsequent targets at 1.3750 and 1.3810, in this case, will only be a matter of time. Anyway, compared to the rally of the last three weeks, there will be a noticeable acceleration in the upside movement.As a conclusion, we recommend to maintain a wait-and-see attitude at the moment, given Thursday's newsflow and the importance of the current levels in the Euro/Dollar pair