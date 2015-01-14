Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 30
I can't find the hryvnia in the terminal - it will be interesting to see how the exchange rate reacts after the association with the EU is cobbled together.
...
You can look at investing.com (daily charts):
In general, the more you follow analytics, forecasts, politics, the more you lose your sense of market reality and personal intuition.
"Stupidly" look through the weekly crosses, looking for levels of price rebound and where ... well, just can not not come, and also, watch the levels of possible drawdown:
........... is also a kind of tactic.
OK, don't pussy out! Dropped below the pin bar from 09.09 - I do not exclude that they are removing the rest of the buyers. Have I waited for my drawdown to end.
................. no, not yet.
For now, we'll see:
https://c.mql5.com/3/45/AUDNZDWeekly__1.png
Closed the order:
Now "flipping" the intentions: