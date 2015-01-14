Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 30

gnawingmarket:

I can't find the hryvnia in the terminal - it will be interesting to see how the exchange rate reacts after the association with the EU is cobbled together.

You can look at investing.com (daily charts):

tol64:

You can look at investing.com (daily charts):

Thank you. Decent site-charts,comments,articles,analytics..............
 
Now I have no time to look thoroughly (I'm going to my relatives for a sauna and a beer), and on Monday I will meditate on the euro and the pound corrective growth ........... and the pound may not corrective growth - I mean the trend..........
 

In general, the more you follow analytics, forecasts, politics, the more you lose your sense of market reality and personal intuition.

"Stupidly" look through the weekly crosses, looking for levels of price rebound and where ... well, just can not not come, and also, watch the levels of possible drawdown:

........... is also a kind of tactic.

 
gnawingmarket:

In general, the more you follow analytics, forecasts and politics, the more you lose your sense of market reality and personal intuition.


+
 
My meditation sessions are being eaten up by some worm. What My meditation sessions are dangerous for the server in the Netherlands!
 

OK, don't pussy out! Dropped below the pin bar from 09.09 - I do not exclude that they are removing the rest of the buyers. Have I waited for my drawdown to end.

................. no, not yet.

 
gnawingmarket:

For now, we'll see:

https://c.mql5.com/3/45/AUDNZDWeekly__1.png

Closed the order:

Now "flipping" the intentions:

 
On the pound the drawdown has self-liquidated. Now where the pair will go after the results are announced-67500,67500,67500.............................................................
 
.............. And the euro against the dollar is worrying - it might go to 28000 or even to 26700. 23800 if it does, I wouldn't be surprised, but that's a long way off - it should correct.
