Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 38

New comment
 
I thank the administration of the forum for the accrued financial rewards. Of course I have not spent the money on myself, and to keep the symbolism, I opened two accounts in forex companies that I am interested in and set a goal to return the funds to the forum. Thank you.
 

My plan for next week:

 
 
1...3132333435363738
New comment