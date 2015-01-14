Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My plan for next week:
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
EURGBP, H4, 2015.01.10
Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real
Screenshots of the MetaTrader trading platform
EURGBP, H1, 2015.01.14
Alpari Limited, MetaTrader 4, Real