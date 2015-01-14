Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
History will begin. It's just like 20 years ago...
Events Calendar
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
EURAUD/Prediction/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
Chif's plan:
Chif's plan:
Used 60.9ppt
There's a bigger forecast scope here, but in the same veinhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/31787/page15
Everyone has a different key to this case.
Half closed on profit, leave the rest up to 173.8
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/2__1.png page 9
For the nzdusd, so far, according to the plan.
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/nzdusddaily__1.png
On the first screen, closed at 173.65 decided so
On the second screenshot, went into trade as planned:
usdchf plan for the near future, put up buy limits
Sales closed https://c.mql5.com/3/41/usdchfh1__3.png, buy limits left:
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__3.png
Worked out well, put up buy limits with targets like this:
Going according to plan:
Events Calendar
EURAUD/forecast/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
EURUSD/forecast/H1