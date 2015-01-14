Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 11
EURAUD/forecast/H1
I have so far with short term pullbacks to the upside, the main move is down
target
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/gbpusdm30.png
correction to schedule from page 7
Entered the market.
Entered the market.
I have so far with short term pullbacks to the upside, the main move down
target
Well, yeah........You've entered a pullback so far.........and it may start to wrap up soon.................
Well, yeah........You're still in a rollback.........and it might start to wrap up soon.................
I'm in on the signal. The forecast shows that the trend will probably reverse on the next few bars.
There is no such a notion in my strategy - pullback or reversal. There is only a forecast for a certain horizon and that's it.
Bought with a small stop......... but something is beating the second day...........
good going 9pc, transferred to the +
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/2__1.png
Killed. At the level stands........... and below at 3480 the level is not weak.........for now eurodollar will not be touched.
Now there's definitely an entry point, the stops are triggered after all.... :0((
Good spot, short stop under the zone and earlier should have smoked bamboo... :0))
Exit level still vague...
Just now I noticed which entry slammed why that.... almost 6 figures in a week...