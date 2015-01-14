Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here is a confirmation of the bullish sentiment on the euro-dollar:
Yesterday's day clearly confirmed that in the thin June trading conditions, the market can "fail" the pair by a figure and a half for a few minutes, and then just as swiftly win back.
Let's remind, that earlier correction targets remain actual for the time being. Thus, the next "spurt" may reach the previously indicated target level of 1.3690. And later, possible continuation of the growth may lead the pair to 1.3750, and then to 1.3820
Questions arise-already good. Too exaggerated--- My screenshot shows an open trade and a direction ...... what is to be shown by the screenshot sometimes requires a comment---nothing, let's ask............. by the way, again criticism in the spirit of 4---- love specifics: what specific suggestions......... what to change? ......... what to remove or add?
...I think that posting a screenshot of an open trade is in itself a forecast, demo or real-it does not matter............ I admit, at first I had the idea to call the topic"Screenshots of open trades".
Here I repeat it on the eurodollar. If I now pour "logic forecasts" on your head, mixed with your own logic, some of us will not be able to make a trading decision. For me personally the direction is enough,but for me the "deep sense" I will ask separately,I will gladly read about other experiences,but I will enter the trade on my own.
I'm not a bad forecaster at 4, Bicus gives good predictions, for example: "Euro pound sell" and a screenshot, ....... or "moose, now I'll wait for 68400", i.e. it is short and specific for life, without overloading it with speculations and worthless forecasts for a month in two years.
I see.
The forecast is to the right.
Clear.
The prognosis is to the right.
Thank you.
I understand you want to talk about higher themes and deeper meanings, to attach lines with complex matrix calculations to the chart, to attach the latest indicators and software developments. I want to get into the guts of MQL, look through them, rearrange them. I have a positive attitude to it. No one is against it.
Unfortunately, the Consortium bypasses all of our calculations, and if not today, then tomorrow will trash our software machines, and the indicators, as always, will be late and beautifully draw the history. The most accurate entries and successful deposits, that I have observed, were made on an empty or almost empty chart.
I was thinking about something else: the combination of intelligence, experience, market intuition and different approaches to the analysis system in predicting the current market - intraday and mid-term.
Thank you.
I understand you want to talk about higher themes and deeper meanings, to put lines with complex matrix calculations on a chart, and to attach the latest indicators and software developments. I want to get into the guts of MQL, to rearrange things. I have a positive attitude to it. No one is against it.
Unfortunately, the Consortium bypasses all of our calculations, and if not today, then tomorrow will trash our software machines, and the indicators, as always, will be late and beautifully draw the history. The most accurate entries and successful deposits, that I have observed, were made on an empty or almost empty chart.
I was thinking about something else: the combination of intelligence, experience, market intuition and different approaches to the analysis system in predicting the current market - intraday and medium-term.
You don't understand.
You are looking for confirmation, because you are not sure. You think "to combine intelligence, experience, market intuition and different approaches to the system of analysis", while you think that "posting a screenshot of an open trade is in itself a forecast", and that's enough.
Good luck in your endeavours, of course.
You don't understand.
You are looking for confirmation because you are not sure. You think "about combining intelligence, experience, market intuition and different approaches to the analysis system", while thinking that "posting a screenshot of an open trade is a prediction in itself", and that's enough.
Good luck in your endeavours, of course.
Dear Ivan, I'll answer you right now, then you will answer me, then I will answer you-....-.....-..... You know how many good deeds have been fucked up that way!
I don't understand the purpose of this conversation: _to exclude the appearance of a predictive branch on the 5, which will increase the percentage of successful and reduce the percentage of "poor bison";
_to point out my incompetence and "my place" ............. Only a forecasting branch is needed by the 5. Where to go without analytics and forecasts! If you have the potential to "brew" it, I would be very grateful.
Perhaps it should be analytics and not just "dry" prognoses.... I actually thought so - there is no one without the other.
...
Perhaps it should be analytical, not just "dry" predictions.... Actually I assumed as much - there is one without the other.
i personally do not understand the format of predictions that started this thread - charts are not signed, trading ideas are not clear, etc. 2) The second point is for whom is the material being published?
If you want to make it clearer what I mean, here's a forecast format that I'm interested in:
Analysis of USDCAD Control Areas on 06.06.2014
So- ahead of the new week. About me: I only have five pairs in my terminal (a lot). I work only with banks-brokers. I work only with two indicators on the chart: my handwheel and trade zones, they are not necessary, but the chart is more beautiful this way. My deposit increases with intraday M15, if I do not get away from the monitor I may enter the sale at the breakpoint, but I do not have such possibility more often, I do not do professional trading. If two stops were actuated on the pair the third time I would not enter. I do not have clouds: I do not open on Monday. On Tuesday I open 20-30pp and ok. On Wednesday through Thursday I may scrape up to 100pp. My Friday is either good elk which may "eat" Wednesday-Thursday, or up to 150-250ppt, so if I have a reason, I turn off the computer and drink beer-saying "You cannot kiss all the women! I consider a short stop a must. I will not give up the medium-term, if I have a good entrance and low volatility.
I would like to pay attention to the euro and the franc today, though lately the franc has stopped to accurately copy the reversal of the main pair:
The spike killed the order, but I opened it again on the pullback and set a limit on the reversal of April 6-7. The total stop is slightly below the weekly candlestick of February 9. I assume that the market will go to the slab at 39, but analysts are talking about 3820 and this is confirmed by the level of the weekly chart (blue broken). We'll see. ...I don't rule out a cheat - it will swing and go to 34.
Any thoughts on these pairs? Thanks.
I personally don't understand the format of the forecasts that started this thread - the charts are not signed, the trading idea is not clear, etc. 2) Who is the material being published for?
To make it clearer what I mean, here's a forecast format that I'm interested in:
USDCAD control zone analysis 06.06.2014
Who is against it! Show me with your finger. You have to "run" through the internet to find such a forecast, but you have already posted it. Thank you. ..........And it's not about me showing my intelligence to the Forum------ I've already partially achieved it: You've posted the analysis. Maybe someday you will put up a screenshot, confirming the seriousness of the analysis.
In this case it is nice that your analysis coincides with my thoughts from last week:
The pound is unclear, I think the pound is not mature for the medium term. I will bite off what will bite off on M15.
The pound is unclear, I think the pound is not mature for the medium term. I will bite off what will bite off on M15.
There for a month, a month and a half such a trend... I think this is all clear on the screen