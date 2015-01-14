Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Moon
Pound
Kiwi
Canadian
Pound
Eura_no entry so far I can't see it
Friday--complex profit-loss day.
_The eu is overbought from 1.3662, oversold from 1.3556:
_Moon, I do not advise to buy, but if you want, you should know what is against the trend:
_On the pound trend-buy,but will the market come to buy today.......... overbought from 7066
_with the kiwi is unclear, so I'm watching:
_Audi goes into a short-term trend:
_There are two mid-trend news, the market is in a counter-trend position:
Conclusion: Mostly pairs are in a counter-trend position, it would be nice if the market would take a trending position by close.... or by Wednesday.
Let's set a direction for the new week: