Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 19

Moon

 

Pound

 

Kiwi

 

Canadian

 

Pound

 

Eura_no entry so far I can't see it

 

Friday--complex profit-loss day.

_The eu is overbought from 1.3662, oversold from 1.3556:

_Moon, I do not advise to buy, but if you want, you should know what is against the trend:

_On the pound trend-buy,but will the market come to buy today.......... overbought from 7066

_with the kiwi is unclear, so I'm watching:

_Audi goes into a short-term trend:

_There are two mid-trend news, the market is in a counter-trend position:

Conclusion: Mostly pairs are in a counter-trend position, it would be nice if the market would take a trending position by close.... or by Wednesday.

 

Let's set a direction for the new week:


 
I would like to thank the authors of the currency analysis.
Just to let them know that their work is not in vain and is really being used.
 
alexander.group:

!)
