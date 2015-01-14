Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 34
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
October-November is the time for a turnaround, so far in the correct direction, and then we'll see how it goes.
Let's take a risk:
AudJpy I will buy in the green zone and preferably the price should "slide" into this zone along the trend trajectory:
If it slips or breaks the zone, that's another story.
All pairs, which I planned did not give an entry for the next week. One audnzd and it closed 46pp on the stop, pissed and moved too close. I will look for new entries from Monday.
At the weekend, if I have time, I will go over the pairs.
for Monday I have chosen 4 pairs:
This pair gravitates towards support, especially below the blue level. I expect a pullback, and if not, I expect a big reversal.
Likewise.
This pair is in the middle of the range according to Murray. I will catch a pullback to sell.
The pair starts to gravitate towards the reversal resistance and we should be careful not to sell higher than the R1 pivot.
On the H4 chart of the USDZARcurrency pair, the price has fallen to the support of the price zone of local lows of 10.9570-10.9700. In case the price bounces up, the Tenkan, Kijun, Kumo and the old window above the price could provide resistance to the upward correction.
On the H4 chart of GBPUSD , the price managed to break the upper boundary of the triangle and exit the cloud upwards (to overcome the resistance of Senkou Span B). A reversal candlestick pattern has formed near the local high, similar to a 'dark cloud veil' with a bearish confirmation. Tenkan and Kijun after crossing the "golden cross", gradually rise, but at the moment took a horizontal position and can provide support to the price chart. The Chinkou line is above the price chart but has turned downwards. Kumo is rising, the price is above the cloud. On A/D after the indicator has broken the trend line, the buyers' pressure has eased.
We may assume that under the influence of the reversal candlestick pattern, the currency pair will experience a corrective decline. In this case, support might be provided by the Tenkan, Kijun, Kumo, the broken triangle's upper boundary and the old window under the price.
On the H4 chart of the GBPUSD currency pair.....................................
The eu has stalled at the bottom of the upward channel - let's risk it:
The eu has stalled at the bottom of the upward channel - let's risk it: