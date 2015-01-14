Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There for a month, a month and a half that's the trend... I think it's clear from the screenshot
So, the dollar, the euro, the franc have looked, the Canadian has looked.......... And the last, quite active pair that I use is the euro pound:
Last week it showed a good extremum and the "Poor Bisons" were beaten out with a hairpin. All logical, the pair has a strong bearish trend and waiting for the change of the direction, why not to hit the stops. Will it be a hike to 82-83 or a swing to 79-78 let's see- the week will show..... I bought.
So, the dollar, the euro, the franc have looked, the Canadian has looked.......... And the last, rather active pair that I use is the euro pound:
Last week it showed a good extremum and the "Poor Bisons" were beaten out with a hairpin. All logical, the pair has a strong bearish trend and waiting for the change of the direction, why not to hit the stops. Will it be a hike to 82-83 or a swing to 79-78 let's see- the week will show.....I bought.
And rightly so, I think. Didn't do a precise analysis on this pair as I'm on other pairs now. But on a hunch a spurt is being prepared, explanation on the screenshot:
And rightly so, I think. Didn't do a precise analysis on this pair as other pairs are on now. But on a hunch a spurt is being prepared, explanation on the screenshot:
So, the dollar, the euro, the franc have looked, the Canadian has looked.......... And the last, rather active pair that I use is the euro pound:
Good afternoon !!!
I would like to present my variant (format) of a forecast on a financial instrument:
North,is your Analus-d zone indie available to give if anyone asks for it or is it commercial?
I also like usdjpy, but it often cheats me, together with Tantric. So if anyone is good at it, it would be interesting to read.
I've already posted my idea here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/31803
Good afternoon !!!
I would like to present my variant (format) of a forecast on a financial instrument:
This is the very first draft version, I will post the second version later this evening for review.
already posted my thought here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/31803