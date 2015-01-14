Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 3

SEVER11:

There for a month, a month and a half that's the trend... I think it's clear from the screenshot


Thank you. We'll wait.
 

So, the dollar, the euro, the franc have looked, the Canadian has looked.......... And the last, quite active pair that I use is the euro pound:

Last week it showed a good extremum and the "Poor Bisons" were beaten out with a hairpin. All logical, the pair has a strong bearish trend and waiting for the change of the direction, why not to hit the stops. Will it be a hike to 82-83 or a swing to 79-78 let's see- the week will show..... I bought.

 
gnawingmarket:

And rightly so, I think. Didn't do a precise analysis on this pair as I'm on other pairs now. But on a hunch a spurt is being prepared, explanation on the screenshot:


 
SEVER11:

North, is your Analus-d zone indyu can be given if anyone will ask for it or is it commercial?
 
gnawingmarket:

I also like usdjpy, but it often cheats me, together with Tantric. So if anyone is good at it - it would be interesting to read.
 

Good afternoon !!!

I would like to present my variant (format) of a forecast on a financial instrument:

EURJPY/Prediction/H1

 
gnawingmarket:
This is the very first draft, I will send you the second version later this evening.
gnawingmarket:
I've already posted my idea here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/31803

 
Market_Wizard:

Good afternoon !!!

I would like to present my variant (format) of a forecast on a financial instrument:

Thank you. I looked - the price actually worked out the forecast. It does not exclude the practical sense to trust your short-term forecasts. Waiting for tomorrow.
 
SEVER11:
This is the very first draft version, I will post the second version later this evening for review.


Okay.
 
SEVER11:

I.e., to sell, it makes sense to wait for a mid-term break of the trend line with the body of the candle and a pullback up again to the trend line.......
