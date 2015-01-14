Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 31
..........Tell me about drivers for further Eurodollar declines - I don't see any serious ones yet. Therefore I am inclined to consider Friday's decline as a collection of stops and preparation for a reversal - it's time!
On the pound the weekly bullish candlestick pulled back strongly to 63-this is stressful, but on the H4 an upward wave combination has formed for next week. We shall see.
The outlook is good, the rails are straight, the week is going to the right resistance, at 34500 the strong support coincides with the Fibo of the month 61.8 (i.e., it is a target) ........... The question is where the "right rail" 42600 or the "right wave" 45000 will come from, and because some "grandpa" are already buying the Euro and the Euro-dollar is about to correct, we have to wait. If it reverses at 45, we can count on 1000 pips.
I entered at 10800 on the moon (and the dollar seems to start correcting), I expect at 07400, maybe even break it, because the moon crawls on the month at least to 1.17......... if it is clear an extremum will appear, I will close earlier.
............ It should reach 42700 and up to 34500, and if it goes to 45000, well, we'll enter again:
Kmwi Me is falling to its extremum - June 2013 and is already in the termination zone. I hope next week is a reversal week and from here to Fibo 61.8-84800, which coincides well with strong candlestick resistance.
.........From 84800 it is logical to "go long in the dunes" and go to 58000 from 2008-2009. Maybe try for a third time, 88400, but unlikely to break through - it's the oil dollar that has to come to a "total doom", and in times of geo-fighting for energy rather the commodities (like sheep's wool) will go down.
The head of the RBNZ said yesterday that "the current exchange rate of the New Zealand dollar is excessively high". He also said that the RBNZ is not ruling out the possibility of currency intervention in order to regulate the exchange rate. After declining by more than a figure and a half, the "kiwi" dragged down the rates of other commodity currencies - the Australian and Canadian dollars. Thursday's outcome for the so-called commodity currencies was a renewal of multi-month lows against the dollar.
Clearly Sterling would not be able to rise against declines in other major currencies. However, a correction in most of the currencies is imminent and the "British" currency is likely to lead it.
The publication of not the best statistics from the US led to a correction in the major currencies during the evening trading.
.............. Above I put up quotes that confirm my fear that further selling could be a risky gamble, but there is no reversal signal. That's the way it is.
