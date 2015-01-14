Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 9

New comment
 

GBPJPY morning limiters triggered, wait for ...s


 
Luras:


Comrade, gnawingmarket, please share the trading zones and pivots, thanks.

.
In private.
 
There is a decent amount of news tomorrow 11.06. I suggest we meet at 0700 GMT to discuss the intraday outlook for the period until 1300 GMT.
 
gnawingmarket:

Closed the pound - something bounced, the beam of the higher muwings started to wrap up...........+11.1

..........I don't want to go back into the zone.

Here's an example-you should listen to your intuition, even if it's not profitable and pathetic...........

Draws 'Rails' to go up or something..................

 
gnawingmarket:
There is a decent amount of news tomorrow 11.06. I suggest we meet at 0700 GMT to discuss the intraday outlook for the period until 1300 GMT.
Tomorrow 12.06
 
Market_Wizard:
Tomorrow is 12.06.
That's right, my mistake.
 

.........And there's a pad to push off....and a fibo 261 with a pad to land.........if the pattern is alive,it's a decent medium term:

 
gnawingmarket:
There is a decent amount of news tomorrow 11.06. I suggest we meet at 0700 GMT to discuss the intraday outlook for the period until 1300 GMT.
Okay. I will prepare an intraday forecast for EURJPY EURAUD AUDUSD.
 
Market_Wizard:
Good. I will prepare an intraday forecast for EURJPY EURAUD AUDUSD.
OK........... for such a short forecast period, Asian overnight events will play a role......... we will probably have to analyse "on the fly", taking into account the news.........
 

Unfortunately I can post mainly medium to long term forecasts...

I don't always have time to spare...

of course I will be able to do that...

Medium term for nzdusd


12345678910111213141516...38
New comment