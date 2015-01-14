Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 9
GBPJPY morning limiters triggered, wait for ...s
Comrade, gnawingmarket, please share the trading zones and pivots, thanks..
Closed the pound - something bounced, the beam of the higher muwings started to wrap up...........+11.1
..........I don't want to go back into the zone.
Here's an example-you should listen to your intuition, even if it's not profitable and pathetic...........
Draws 'Rails' to go up or something..................
There is a decent amount of news tomorrow 11.06. I suggest we meet at 0700 GMT to discuss the intraday outlook for the period until 1300 GMT.
Tomorrow is 12.06.
.........And there's a pad to push off....and a fibo 261 with a pad to land.........if the pattern is alive,it's a decent medium term:
Good. I will prepare an intraday forecast for EURJPY EURAUD AUDUSD.
Unfortunately I can post mainly medium to long term forecasts...
I don't always have time to spare...
of course I will be able to do that...
Medium term for nzdusd