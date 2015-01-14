Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 5
Yeah, it's a strong pullback, like a double bottom. The price dived under 36. I cut off the refill - let's not get Kolyan's hopes up. I don't want it to turn to 34.
The canadian is a joy to behold......... thou, thou, I wish I hadn't guessed.
tweet tags?
Counting on my 30-40pts on Tuesdays........... but may turn around smoothly...........
#GBPUSD #forecast #H1
Alas, the prediction is reversed. The pair is kind of head down. Let's try this forecast for tomorrow:
........... And today, if the spike drops to the next pivot, then we might get something out of the bay, but volatility is high - there are more suitable pairs.
North,you promised an upgraded turkey.......... this one's disappeared - had to reinstall in the morning.
I remember, I'll be sure to do it...today...
Just updating....
That's about it, if I haven't forgotten anything... :0))
Memo, there's a limited version
+ simple instructions.
