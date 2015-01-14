Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 5

Yeah, it's a strong pullback, like a double bottom. The price dived under 36. I cut off the refill - let's not get Kolyan's hopes up. I don't want it to turn to 34.

 
North, you promised an upgraded turkey.......... this one is disappearing - I had to reinstall it this morning.
 

The canadian is a joy to behold......... thou, thou, I wish I hadn't guessed.

 
sergeev:
tweet tags?
tags in facebook
 
gnawingmarket:

Counting on my 30-40pts on Tuesdays........... but may turn around smoothly...........

Moose 4.5pts....................... it's important not to brush away the wounds you've received yet.............
 
Market_Wizard:

#GBPUSD #forecast #H1

Alas, the prediction is reversed. The pair is kind of head down. Let's try this forecast for tomorrow:

........... And today, if the spike drops to the next pivot, then we might get something out of the bay, but volatility is high - there are more suitable pairs.

 
gnawingmarket:
North,you promised an upgraded turkey.......... this one's disappeared - had to reinstall in the morning.

I remember, I'll be sure to do it...today...

Just updating....

 

That's about it, if I haven't forgotten anything... :0))

Memo, there's a limited version

+ simple instructions.

Files:
instruction.zip  569 kb
iAnalyst-d.ex4  185 kb
analyst-d.tpl  9 kb
 
SEVER11:

Thank you. We'll look into it.
 
Market_Wizard:

Did you make your predictions yourself or copy them? ............. I mean, it would be great if you could predict intraday with priority probability......... but it's an extra hard task--daily and weekly, yes, they are wrong............
