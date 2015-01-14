Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Euro pound closed +24.85
A wave down on the States.
Entered D1 buy zone and spike makes on M5........... bought-if anything elk 4pp....... target 102.46
But the harrier is a joy to behold
I think the pound will go down to 1.6820 before the resistance, there is still some room for movement beyond 1.6800.
Comrade, gnawingmarket, please share the trading zones and pivots, thank you..
AUDUSD H1 forecast
AUDUSD H1 forecast
next week we will compare our directions for sure
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__1.png
Whoever has a harrier in the works has a moment of truth:
Comrade, gnawingmarket, please share the trading zones and pivots, thanks..
Closed the pound - it's bouncing, the beam of the higher muwings is turning up...........+11.1
..........I don't want to go back into the zone.