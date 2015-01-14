Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 8

Euro pound closed +24.85

A wave down on the States.

 
gnawingmarket:
Entered D1 buy zone and spike makes on M5........... bought-if anything elk 4pp....... target 102.46
Couldn't get in. Claw threw out on the pivot S4...............dub, it was hard to guess the pivot was near......... went for the chips.
 

But the harrier is a joy to behold

 

I think the pound will go down to 1.6820 before the resistance, there is still some room for movement beyond 1.6800.

Comrade, gnawingmarket, please share the trading zones and pivots, thank you.

AUDUSD H1 forecast

 
Market_Wizard:

AUDUSD H1 forecast

next week we will compare our directions for sure

https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__1.png

 

Whoever has a harrier in the works has a moment of truth:

 
Luras:


Ok. Evening to night.
 

Closed the pound - it's bouncing, the beam of the higher muwings is turning up...........+11.1

..........I don't want to go back into the zone.

 
On the heels of this, the heel returns for those who wish to do so.
