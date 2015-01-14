Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 22
Many traders have feet on the pound's monthly resistance, but it has not reached 72........ so I will personally wait.
...........A Eurodollar lies on the daily support 3610 with 36 pierced (as it should be),if 37 is broken,then above three resistances,if around 3650 is broken,then it will be a different story...........
Some traders consider 43800 as the bottom of the weekly downtrend, but there is another 42800 below, I think there is a real bottom there, and now there is a pullback on the weekly chart. On the M30 we see an uptrend with a swing of about 130 pips. I will wait for the price to be overbought to 46500 or oversold to 44280 and I will look for a signal from there.
The buy-stop has been triggered on the Eurodollar, but the buy plan is unchanged. Waiting for a signal.
Euro pound: waiting for a pullback to buy
gnawingmarket please tell me which indicator you use to calculate support and resistance levels?
Waiting for one
on which chart?
On the Japanese getting ready to buy...........nu and intercepting something along the way.