Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Eurodollar will still try to go down to 1.28. That's when a divergence will form on the daily and weekly chart.
Right now there are only clear indications from the indicators of a downward move.
28 strong beautiful and clear........... continue meditating: week to close 29500,week to close 29500,week to close 29500,
.........................................................................................................................................................................................
Who has any thoughts on the pound for next week?
I have only the next couple of days with a possible perspective for the following days, calculations are done every day at 17:00 GMT 0.
You can keep track in my profile.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/izzatilla
I have only the next couple of days with a possible perspective for the following days, calculations are done every day at 17:00 GMT 0.
You can keep track in my profile.
;
28-strongly beautiful and clear........... continue meditating: week to close 29500,week to close 29500,week to close 29500,
.........................................................................................................................................................................................
Did you manage to close today? It was already 29500.
Tomorrow will be hot and unexpected. Insider. ;))
The new EU sanctions are scheduled to be published between 11am and 12 noon Moscow time >>>
New sanctions against Russia are scheduled to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union between 11am and 12 noon Moscow time, an EU spokesman told reporters.
EU postpresidents on Thursday decided on Friday to impose new extended sectoral sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine.
"As for the publication, it is expected between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. tomorrow. But it could be earlier or later," said a European official who wished to remain unnamed.
Did you manage to close today? It was already 29500.
Tomorrow will be hot and unexpected. Insider. ;))
Yes,not.....-I meditated with another goal-that Friday closed 29500,i.e. to form a weekly pin bar on the yen and the pound, even with a long tail down................ by the way,and suddenly up(!) or only a tail down-a further reversal. I bought the pair too early, I am sitting on the drawdown, so I meditate (ha-ha) ........... eur draws a flag on H4, it may go either way, but everyone is waiting for the downside (I conclude the sharks will not miss this opportunity).
The pound is drawing a pin bar this week - a pin bar before Friday does not say much, but there is still a week before the 18th........ so, there is also intrigue............ at least for me - to close in advance at zero or with a small profit.
Tomorrow will be hot and unexpected. ;))
For "hotter" I have a small account. I enter on it on H4, using "rails" or "outside bar", if I see a strong target level. I got this tactic from Ilya....................
I would have got more from yesterday's pattern if I had watched the pivot formation, but I have no time:
Well, there you go.......... and then we'll see:
Meditating on the eurodollar:
One week to close 29500, one week to close 29500, one week to close 29500, one week to close 29500, one week to close 29500
.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
The eu meditation is successful - the reversal signal is received:
However, not sure that the reversal will be on this bar................................
And on the pound the post with meditation disappeared somewhere, but I remember - there I meditated "to close Friday not below 61600". In principle, the meditation is successful here too, but I have a feeling that it may be a fraudulent reversal signal - they may throw to 60 even before the referendum .................. and if the referendum is for separation, they may pull to 57200 before the sellers' kolyan..............da, no one will separate - too much to break in their usual happy life, this virtual "four Jews" are making money, forming a false trend.
I warn you: I am not God - I could be wrong.
We have no hryvnia in the terminal and it is interesting to see how the exchange rate reacts after the association with the EU is put on the backburner.
The ruble is there - of course the dollar to the ruble has gone where there is no resistance, but if it turns around, we will know support,
the eu has hesitated - it could also turn around in winter..........................................