Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 26
1. this is what the general picture looks like for the current week for the Canadian. "As you can see, the pair turned around and for the target 1.055 and lower it should "hit" the resistance 1.086, which will take this week, i.e. to reach the level 1.086. But let's not forget, that our "Seen" is 67% probability, because the Consortium's task is to deceive our eyes. As for now, I put two limits near 1.0715, if the trend line will "slide" lower than 1.07, it will be another technical picture. Six important news this week, not counting the pound.........., so, the pair could thrown wherever you want........
2. this is what the long term chart looks like:
......... i.e. a hike up to 1.086_1.103 - an opportunity to open to 1.025-1.000,but I do not like such periods......... you lie asleep for years, and so many events and movements pass by.........
Today 23.07 I am interested in news movements in three pairs: pound, loonie and kiwi.
The pound is moving away from 72, but there is also 73.5(!). The sell zone to 68.8 on the chart...... is what the eyes see, and what the Kolyan sees - we'll see.
On the fan we can see that the moon is clamped by the trend levels and there are two unsuccessful attempts to break through support, and then resistance. The second day slips on the resistance. Not enough power to go to 1.03. It's getting stronger and sliding down before the news release. It may try to break through the resistance. If it decides to go to 1.083-1.086, I will try to sell to 1.03.
The Kiwi is off the highs and lingers in the support, there is no reversal signal at the highs, as well as no resistance breakthrough. On the H4 an aggressive buy is in sight, but this requires a bit of a pullback, the news is late at night.......... I refrain from any actions.
So, get to the root of it:
«На Украине решается вопрос будущего всей мировой нефтедолларовой системы. Очевидно, американцы готовы идти до конца, чтобы отстоять свое доминирующее положение.
As we know, the Ukrainian crisis, the expansion of the conflict to other territories will allow huge US debts to be written off.
However, analysis shows that the US may not be able to keep the situation under control. We should expect a new global financial crisis. Some experts predict the beginning of the crisis in the third decade of September of this year. Stock markets will plummet and this will have a negative impact on global finances.
I am watching the pound start to go to the starting point for an aggressive buy into the area I am going to sell from.
So, stops have been cut below support........ if before the news it will drop back to the start zone, then I will open an aggressive buy to 7128, if it goes below.... let it go without me.
The EuroEnergy is approaching its low of February 2, and it is only 120ppts away from strong support. I occasionally check in to see how things are going:
I have no signals today 24.07. News on the pound and the dollar. In the pound, there is a downtrend, support is at 1.688, I may sell, but correction is needed. Eurodollar is falling, I expect up to 3389, no signs of correction yet.
The Euro showed a small correction at night, but it is at 30 pips February low, if it breaks through, the support is at 135:
Sold EVRJPY, even if it kills the resistance, support is still on the month at 135-wait for it.
............ and put three more limits as insurance.
Striking a pose against the long wool:
............ also against the wool:
Even if the deposit is not enough to place orders, it is still interesting how events will develop.
On the chart there is a successful transaction of an experienced trader respected by me: green zone-profit, pink zone-squeeze before the profit. Most of the trades of this trader TP 0,SL 0. The deal is profitable and demonstrative in that with a large drawdown, when many of us would close the deal with a loss.