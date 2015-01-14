Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 10
If the hen is pulled down today, I will move the take to 102.6......... if it goes up, we should close what we have.
Pound on D1 has drawn "bullish rails", if a pullback to the 6720-6742 area occurs within a few days, then it is possible to go to 6950:
On M5, everything is ready for a pullback. In Dubai, before the news, it would be nice to get to the area R1 (6865) and from there, the second news down to the zone of medium-term start, for today and tomorrow:
The Eurodollar is flat. It wants to go to 3640, but the slab is in the way. Until America I suggest not to touch it:
On the pound, it's like this for now:
The Canadian has actually worked out of the forecast. The right thing would be to force a close, but they are pulling up before Europe, so I will risk b/w on the 0th pivot. More likely to swing before the news. I don't see where to open the buy--there are three bearish slabs ahead.
in the continuation of the forecast at the link
Then on pullbacks I think to buy and hold till the end of the year.
Good move 7-8 figures + positive swap for buying...
on the EURJPY I have set a limit at 137.166
Bought with a small stop......... but something is beating the second day...........