the news backdrop today is pretty dense.
 

EURJPY/Prediction/H1

EURAUD/forecast/H1

AUDUSD/Prediction/H1

 

If the hen is pulled down today, I will move the take to 102.6......... if it goes up, we should close what we have.

 

Pound on D1 has drawn "bullish rails", if a pullback to the 6720-6742 area occurs within a few days, then it is possible to go to 6950:

On M5, everything is ready for a pullback. In Dubai, before the news, it would be nice to get to the area R1 (6865) and from there, the second news down to the zone of medium-term start, for today and tomorrow:

 

The Eurodollar is flat. It wants to go to 3640, but the slab is in the way. Until America I suggest not to touch it:

 

On the pound, it's like this for now:

 

The Canadian has actually worked out of the forecast. The right thing would be to force a close, but they are pulling up before Europe, so I will risk b/w on the 0th pivot. More likely to swing before the news. I don't see where to open the buy--there are three bearish slabs ahead.

 

in the continuation of the forecast at the link

https://c.mql5.com/3/41/nzdusddaily__1.png

Then on pullbacks I think to buy and hold till the end of the year.

Good move 7-8 figures + positive swap for buying...


 

on the EURJPY I have set a limit at 137.166



 

Bought with a small stop......... but something is beating the second day...........

