Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__3.png
Worked out well, put up buy limits with targets like this:
Eurofound closed in b/w, but this confirms the intention to do a second leg to the dragon..........watch........
I wouldn't be offended if the Japanese pair would have bounced back up to 102 on the US news, then we could open an intraday seale.
JPY is sharp and can go far and wrong, so there is a risk.......... we watch.......
Calendar of events
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
EURAUD/Prediction/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
Good afternoon! The screenshots don't show any response to the forecasts. How do you estimate the probability of forecasts?
usdchf plan for the near future, set buy limits
usdchf plan for the near future, set buy limits
I don't see it that low yet........... however, let the eura do its thing:
The track was shown...
There is a suspicion of 40% that my orders will be b/w and, accordingly, itching to close............. I will still observe until America.......... evening/night there will be important news--the dynamics during the day will show where the shot will go...........
Today is a fun day for the pound at 08-30,11-15,17-30 GMT and all important. MoVing bundle is twisting - the market is consolidating, the pair is getting ready to come out of the flat. If a bearish trend is prepared, which is logical, then the pair should go back to 1.7..........., if it goes higher, I think, it is not worth catching a higher---there will be another story.