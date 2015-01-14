Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 12
Now there's definitely an entry point, the stops are triggered after all.... :0((
Nice place, short stop under the zone and earlier you should have smoked the bamboo... :0))
the exit level is still vague...
What is the logic in this case according to you? Was there still a strong level below nearby? Before the hike, should there be a stop that collects stops?
Closed the Canadian today +73.42pp. Maybe a bit early, but the exit situation is better, but the entry-sometimes sad.
Entered the market.
EURAUD/forecast/H1
Closed the trade manually.
The pound is hitting its stride
The pound worked off the "bull rails", but it turned out to be an Express and I didn't jump in in time (honestly--couldn't):
Closed the +31.77 mark and regretted it--the "bullish rails" are on the D1:
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
EURAUD/forecast/H1
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
EURAUD/forecast/H1
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
Will the pound sit today? What are your views?
On the pound, the situation is complicated. Here is my scenario
GBPUSD/Prediction/H1