Six orders were activated today.
On the Eurodollar. ...For the higher TF pair, I think, is not very clear, judging by the twisted harness, but for the M5 just right.
and the Canadian
But the pair is not ready for the reversal and it may deceive, there is a lower slab and "the third touch".
The result of the doubts did not keep me waiting, the Canadian closed in the b/w, but I allowed myself the audacity to open again, because the second leg of the pattern "Dragon" appeared and the "wizard" gave the signal for the weakening and the change of the downtrend.
The pair started to dance around the harness, so we will be looking for a medium-term bullish pivot point in the next two days. Doubtful, but I do not rule out a spike to 35 on the news. The news is here today at 0900 and 1230 GMT but for now:
The pound is flatting with the fan open, looking for an entry point into a medium-term bearish trend.
Pound and Chiff on the coming news let them be more specific:
Euro pound also with the fan open, only the other way round........ two news stories side by side.......
The Canadian is exactly between serious bearish slabs, I don't rule out that the intraday will kick in on b/.......... we'll see:
I wouldn't be offended if the Japanese pair would have bounced back up to 102 on the US news, then we could open an intraday seale.
Events Calendar
AUDUSD/Prediction/H1
EURAUD/Prediction/H1
EURJPY/Prediction/H1
Half closed on profit, leave the rest up to 173.8
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/2__1.png page 9
On nzdusd so far according to plan
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/nzdusddaily__1.png
https://c.mql5.com/3/41/audusdh4__3.png
Worked out well, put up buy limits with goals like this: