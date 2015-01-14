Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 33
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No comment:
No comment:
No comment:
My plans for the Eurodollar:
If it does not break the resistance path (brown) from August (not to be confused with a puncture), I will close my orders and look for a real reversal below Murray -2/8 (bold blue) 1.24500, because under this level is the reversal zone from the 12th, i.e. the area of "viscous" supports:
audnzd closed on the gap:
Another order is closed:
The channel is broken in an undesirable direction, but in the predicted one.............. I hope with the "scope" of the trend, the market will allow to cover the bai:
no comments
no comments