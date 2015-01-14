Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 36

CHFJPY:

No need to comment - waiting for an approach to the slab to sell into the target zone:


 

It doesn't even take three tries to see My mistake. I'll be pouring in, on the first order the drawdown is expected to be more than 100pp.

 

I'll pay attention to the pairs with the hen next week:

 

Four crosses with a yen go on sale in roughly this scenario:

 
There you go! I've got a branch on 5, where people who have been working on Forex for much longer and more experienced than me analyze, make predictions and write posts. So, come on, read, participate and enjoy: https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/37348
I wanted it to be like this

 

Generally, the henrys are showing a correction, but I don't know how it will turn out in the major currencies.........

 

Put a limit buy on gold:

 
On the henna and crosses with it My comment here.
