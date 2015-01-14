Screen prediction (nothing personal, just screenshots and comments) - page 24
With the euro looks to be against the wool, so I'm taking a take on the nearest support.
On the euro pound, it makes sense to share:
No new screenshots. There are 11 pairs monitored in total. There are 6 orders activated on 4 pairs. The last ones were activated during the night on US news. On evrgbp and usdcad there is a feeling of beginning of trend, at least till the end of the year.
11 GMT on the pound news. Wouldn't be surprised if we get 72.
I think we'll go down at 8:30 GMT first.I think we can buy there too, just in case,
On the Japanese we will try to buy one.
What do you say, are you still sticking to your prediction or now the pair is only down?
Well, what can I say........enka in its repertoire......... no signal, higher - around 102.085 there is a preliminary signal - there are two limits, but how to come there and whether we will come, I do not know.
